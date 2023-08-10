Manheim Township actor Nathaniel Hackmann recently performed on "Good Morning America" as part of the "Back to the Future" Broadway ensemble.

The "Back to the Future" cast performed "The Power of Love" and "Back in Time" Wednesday.

Hackmann plays Biff Tannen, the main antagonist in "Back to the Future." He can be seen in the last 30 seconds of the clip, wearing a blonde wig and a green track suit.

Watch the video below.

"Back to the Future" premiered on Broadway Aug. 3.

This isn't Hackmann's first time on Broadway — he performed as the constable and the foreman in Broadway's "Les Miserables," as well as the character Courfeyrac. He was also the understudy for Jean Valjean and Javert.

Hackmann is also known in Lancaster's theater scene, performing main roles in Fulton Theatre shows like Don in "Kinky Boots," Gaston in "Beauty and the Beast" and Quasimodo in "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."