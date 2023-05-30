Cherry Crest Adventure Farm will kick off its second weekend of the season with a festival dedicated to baby animals.

The 3rd annual Baby Animal Festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can feed, pet or, in some cases, hold the baby animals.

Cherry Crest's micro miniature Highland cow population rose by two in the off season. Attendees will be able to meet baby cows Poppy and Nutmeg, who join the roster alongside Sugar, Honey, Cinnamon and Sterling.

The farm's cows have their own TikTok page with more than 50,000 followers, @cow_tiktok.

In addition to hanging out with baby animals, visitors can also play more than 50 games, eat foods like apple cider doughnuts and check out informational booths.

Early season tickets cost $21.95 (or $17.95 online) for general admission, or $33.95-$41.95 (or $29.95-$37.95 online) depending on game packages. After June 30, Cherry Crest's prices will increase.

For more information, visit cherrycrestfarm.com.