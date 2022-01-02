Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry found many new ways to present an awards show throughout 2020.

Winners gave acceptance speeches from their living rooms, in their couture finery or their jammies; nominees matched their masks to their gowns and tuxes as they sat at socially distanced tables outdoors; and hosts delivered televised monologues to empty seats in an auditorium.

Layered over the pandemic has been a national reckoning over diversity, representation and protection of those who work in the entertainment industry — which has affected such groups as the Golden Globes’ sponsoring organization.

With the omicron variant surging, it’s anyone’s guess what the awards shows will look like this year. Some events have been scheduled and nominees announced; one venerable show has lost its longtime broadcast home; and at least one ceremony has already been postponed because of COVID-19.

Here’s a rundown of the latest news on some of the award shows scheduled through the end of March 2022.

This story will be updated online at LancasterOnline.com/features as any changes are made or hosts are announced.

The 26th Satellite Awards

These awards, presented by the International Press Academy, honor work in film and television. Lancaster County’s own Jonathan Groff is a past TV nominee.

Kenneth Branagh’s semiautobiographical film “Belfast” leads the film nominations with 13, followed by Jane Campion’s Western “The Power of the Dog” with 12 nods and the science fiction film “Dune” with 10.

Multiple nominees in the TV categories include “Big Sky,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Succession,” “The Kominsky Method,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso.”

The awards will be announced Jan. 5 in Los Angeles.

Special awards to be given include the Auteur Award, to composer-writer-director-actor Lin-Manuel Miranda; the Humanitarian Award, to actor Val Kilmer; Best First Feature, to Halle Berry for her directorial debut, “Bruised”; and ensemble cast awards to “The Power of the Dog” for film and “Succession” for TV.

For more information, visit pressacademy.com.

The 27th Critic’s Choice Awards

These awards, presented by the Critics Choice Association and honoring work in both film and television, were originally scheduled to be broadcast on the CW and TBS Jan. 9, 2022, with actors Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer hosting. On Dec. 22, the association announced it was making the “prudent and responsible decision” to postpone the awards because of the pandemic. No new date has been set.

The films “Belfast” and “West Side Story” lead the film nominations with 11 each, and HBO shows lead the TV nod count with 20, followed by Netflix with 18. For nominations and more information, visit criticschoice.com.

The 79th Golden Globe Awards

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has been giving out these awards for nearly eight decades, has been going through its reckoning very publicly, overhauling its bylaws and working to make its voting membership — and its slate of nominees — more diverse. Citing revelations surrounding the HFPA’s lack of diversity and ethical lapses among some voting members, longtime partner NBC declined to broadcast the awards this year. The statues are currently scheduled to be given out off camera on Jan. 9, 2022.

Netflix leads the film nominations pack with 17.

Film nominees for best drama are “Belfast,” “Coda,” “Dune,” “King Richard” and “The Power of the Dog.” Vying for best musical or comedy film are “Cyrano,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Licorice Pizza,” Tick, Tick ... Boom!” and “West Side Story.” In the TV categories, best drama nods went to “Lupin,” “The Morning Show,” “Pose,” “Squid Game” and “Succession,” while musical or comedy nominees include “The Great,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Reservation Dogs” and “Ted Lasso.”

Limited series/anthology/TV motion picture nominees are “Dopesick,” “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” “Maid,” “Mare of Easttown” and “The Underground Railroad.”

For more information, visitgoldenglobes.com.

The 64th Grammy Awards

The music industry’s big night is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2022, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Jon Batiste, the Oscar-winning singer-songwriter and “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” bandleader, leads the nominations with 11. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each have eight nods, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have seven apiece. The awards are set to be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, with “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah as host.

For more information, visit grammy.com.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards

The awards will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, on the BET network. The nominees will be announced on Jan. 11.

These awards honor representations and achievements of people of color in film, television, music and literature.

Award categories that aren’t televised on Feb. 26 will be streamed Feb. 21-23, and during the annual awards dinner on Feb. 25, on naacpimageawards.net.

The 49th Annie Awards

These prizes recognize achievement in animation.

The trophies will be handed out during International Animated Film Association’s ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Best feature film nominees are “Encanto,” “Luca,” Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Sing 2” and “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.”

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

The awards that recognize achievement in acting — individual and ensemble, in film and television — are set to be simulcast on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27. Nominations for the awards, voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union, will be announced Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Helen Mirren will receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony to be broadcast from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

For more information, visit sagawards.org.

The 37th Independent Spirit Awards

Usually held the Saturday before the Academy Awards, these awards are moving to early March this year. The trophies, given by the nonprofit Film Independent organization, honor work in both independent film and television. Nominees have been announced; contending for best feature are “A Chiara,” “The Lost Daughter,” “C’mon C’mon,” “The Novice” and “Zola.”

“Zola” leads the Spirit nominations count with seven. The cast, casting director and director of the film “Mass” will receive the Robert Altman Award.

The awards are scheduled to be presented in person this year — held in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica — at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 6. They’ll air on IFC.

For more information, visit filmindependent.org.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

Honoring achievement in country music, these awards will be held Monday, March 7 — about a month earlier than usual — at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In a first for a major awards show, the broadcast will only be live streamed — via Amazon Prime Video — rather than air on broadcast TV.

CBS, which has previously aired the Academy’s ceremony, will instead broadcast the CMT Music Awards from Nashville about a month later, at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3. The CMT’s previously aired on the CMT network.

For more information, visit acmcountry.com and cmt.com.

The 75th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs)

Known as the “British Oscars,” these awards for film — those made in Britain and abroad — will be held Sunday, March 13, at Royal Albert Hall in London, with nominations to be announced Thursday, Feb. 3.

The awards are broadcast live in Britain on BBC One, and then usually aired in the United States within a couple of days on BBC America.

AARP the Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards

Honoring movies, TV shows and performances that appeal to AARP’s membership of those over 50, these awards are scheduled to be broadcast at 9 p.m. Friday, March 18, on PBS (check your local listings). Last year’s ceremony for these AARP awards, which have been given out since 2002, went virtual. No format or host have yet been announced for the 2022 awards.

For more information, visit aarp.org.

The 94th Academy Awards

Nominees will be announced Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the Oscars ceremony set to be broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

No host has been announced for the ceremony, which has been without a host since 2019.

For more information, visit oscars.org. To see the short lists from which nominees will be drawn in 10 categories — including original song and score, international feature film and documentary feature — see lanc.news/OscarShortlists2022.