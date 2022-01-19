Update: Because of safety concerns surrounding the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, the 64th Grammy Awards have been rescheduled to April 3 and the Critics Choice Awards to March 13. This story will be updated with any further announcements about awards show scheduling.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry found many new ways to present an awards show throughout 2020.

Winners gave acceptance speeches from their living rooms, in their couture finery or their jammies; nominees matched their masks to their gowns and tuxes as they sat at socially distanced tables outdoors; and hosts delivered televised monologues to empty seats in an auditorium.

Layered over the pandemic has been a national reckoning over diversity, representation and protection of those who work in the entertainment industry — which has affected such groups as the Golden Globes’ sponsoring organization.

With the omicron variant surging, it’s anyone’s guess what the awards shows will look like this year. Some events have been scheduled and nominees announced; one venerable show has lost its longtime broadcast home; and at least one ceremony has already been postponed because of COVID-19.

Here’s a rundown of the latest news on some of the award shows scheduled through the end of March 2022.

This story will be updated online at LancasterOnline.com/features as any changes are made or hosts are announced.

The 26th Satellite Awards

These awards, presented by the International Press Academy, honor work in film and television. Lancaster County’s own Jonathan Groff is a past TV nominee.

Kenneth Branagh’s semiautobiographical film “Belfast” leads the film nominations with 13, followed by Jane Campion’s Western “The Power of the Dog” with 12 nods and the science fiction film “Dune” with 10.

Multiple nominees in the TV categories include “Big Sky,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Succession,” “The Kominsky Method,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso.”

The awards will be announced Friday, March 18, in Los Angeles.

Special awards to be given include the Auteur Award, to composer-writer-director-actor Lin-Manuel Miranda; the Humanitarian Award, to actor Val Kilmer; Best First Feature, to Halle Berry for her directorial debut, “Bruised”; and ensemble cast awards to “The Power of the Dog” for film and “Succession” for TV.

For more information, visit pressacademy.com.

The 27th Critic’s Choice Awards

These awards, presented by the Critics Choice Association and honoring work in both film and television, have been rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show is now set to be broadcast on the CW and TBS starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 13, with actors Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer hosting.

The films “Belfast” and “West Side Story” lead the film nominations with 11 each, and HBO shows lead the TV nod count with 20, followed by Netflix with 18. For nominations and more information, visit criticschoice.com.

The 79th Golden Globe Awards

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has been giving out these awards for nearly eight decades, has been going through its reckoning very publicly, overhauling its bylaws and working to make its voting membership — and its slate of nominees — more diverse. Citing revelations surrounding the HFPA’s lack of diversity and ethical lapses among some voting members, longtime partner NBC declined to broadcast the awards this year.

With no banquet, red carpet or celebrity acceptance speeches, the winners were announced Sunday night, Jan. 9, via social media.

Big winners at the Globes included “The Power of the Dog” as best motion picture, drama, and for best director for Jane Campion; "West Side Story" as best motion picture, musical or comedy; Nicole Kidman in "Being the Ricardos" and Will Smith in “King Richard” as best actress and actor in a film drama; and Andrew Garfield in “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and Rachel Zegler in "West Side Story" as best actor and actress in a musical or comedy film.

Supporting actor and actress in a film went to Kodi Smit-McPhee in "The Power of the Dog"and "West Side Story's" Ariana DeBose. "Encanto" won best animated film and "Drive My Car" best non-English language film.

Best screenplay went to Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast," best score to Hans Zimmer for "Dune" and best original song to Billie Eilish and Finneas for "No Time to Die."

On the TV side, "Succession" won best drama series, best actor for Jeremy Strong and best supporting actress for Sarah Snook, and "Hacks" took best comedy series and best actress in a musical or comedy series for Jean Smart.

For best limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television, "The Underground Railroad" too the top award, and acting awards went to Michael Keaton for “Dopesick” and Kate Winslet for “Mare of Easttown.”

Other acting awards included Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, best actress, drama, for “Pose” — the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe — along with Jason Sudeikis, best actor in a musical or comedy series for "Ted Lasso" and TV supporting actor O Yeong-su for “Squid Game.”

Netflix lead the film nominations pack with 17.

For more information, visitgoldenglobes.com.

The 64th Grammy Awards

The music industry’s big night, originally scheduled for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 3, in Las Vegas, because of concerns over the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The awards will be broadcast on CBS at 8 p.m. April 3, and will be available for streaming and on demand on Paramount+.

Jon Batiste, the Oscar-winning singer-songwriter and “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” bandleader, leads the nominations with 11. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each have eight nods, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have seven apiece. When the awards are rescheduled, they're tentatively set to be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, with “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah as host.

For more information, visit grammy.com.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards

The awards will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, on the BET network, with seven-time NAACP Image Award winner and "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson as host.

Nominees announced Jan. 18 include Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish for entertainer of the year; and "Judas and the Black Messiah," "King Richard," "Respect," "The Harder They Fall" and "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" for best motion picture.

Nominated TV shows include "black-ish," "Harlem," "Insecure," "Run the World" and "The Upshaws" for comedy and "9-1-1," "All American," "Godfather of Harlem," "Pose" and "Queen Sugar" for drama.

These awards honor representations and achievements of people of color in film, television, music and literature.

Award categories that aren’t televised on Feb. 26 will be streamed Feb. 21-23, and during the annual awards dinner on Feb. 25, on naacpimageawards.net.

The 49th Annie Awards

These prizes recognize achievement in animation.

The trophies will be handed out during International Animated Film Association’s ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Best feature film nominees are “Encanto,” “Luca,” Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Sing 2” and “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.”

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

The awards that recognize achievement in acting — individual and ensemble, in film and television — are set to be simulcast on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Nominations for the awards, voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union, have been announced, and include the casts of "Belfast," "Coda," "Don't Look Up," "House of Gucci" and "King Richard" for outstanding performance by a motion picture cast.

The casts of "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Morning Show," "Squid Game," "Succession" and "Yellowstone are nominated for outstanding cast in a TV drama and those of "The Great," "Hacks," "The Kominsky Method," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Ted Lasso" have nods for are nominated for outstanding cast in a TV comedy.

Helen Mirren will receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony to be broadcast from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

For more information, visit sagawards.org.

The 37th Independent Spirit Awards

Usually held the Saturday before the Academy Awards, these awards are moving to early March this year. The trophies, given by the nonprofit Film Independent organization, honor work in both independent film and television. Nominees have been announced; contending for best feature are “A Chiara,” “The Lost Daughter,” “C’mon C’mon,” “The Novice” and “Zola.”

“Zola” leads the Spirit nominations count with seven. The cast, casting director and director of the film “Mass” will receive the Robert Altman Award.

The awards are scheduled to be presented in person this year — held in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica — at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 6. They’ll air on IFC.

For more information, visit filmindependent.org.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

Honoring achievement in country music, these awards will be held Monday, March 7 — about a month earlier than usual — at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In a first for a major awards show, the broadcast will only be live streamed — via Amazon Prime Video — rather than air on broadcast TV.

CBS, which has previously aired the Academy’s ceremony, will instead broadcast the CMT Music Awards from Nashville about a month later, at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3. The CMT’s previously aired on the CMT network.

For more information, visit acmcountry.com and cmt.com.

The 75th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs)

Known as the “British Oscars,” these awards for film — those made in Britain and abroad — will be held Sunday, March 13, at Royal Albert Hall in London, with nominations to be announced Thursday, Feb. 3.

The awards are broadcast live in Britain on BBC One, and then usually aired in the United States within a couple of days on BBC America.

AARP the Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards

Honoring movies, TV shows and performances that appeal to AARP’s membership of those over 50, these awards are scheduled to be broadcast at 9 p.m. Friday, March 18, on PBS (check your local listings). Last year’s ceremony for these AARP awards, which have been given out since 2002, went virtual. No format or host have yet been announced for the 2022 awards.

For more information, visit aarp.org.

The 94th Academy Awards

Nominees will be announced Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the Oscars ceremony set to be broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Producers have announced there will be a host this year for the Oscar broadcast, which has been without a host since 2019.

For more information, visit oscars.org. To see the short lists from which nominees will be drawn in 10 categories — including original song and score, international feature film and documentary feature — see lanc.news/OscarShortlists2022.