Some filmmakers need hours to get their message across in a visually-pleasing, interesting and emotionally charged way.

Eric Weeks, a photographer, filmmaker and associate professor and chair of the photography and video department at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design needs 15 minutes.

Weeks’ short film, "The Great Basin! Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Desert,” won the “Best Nature Film” in the Environmental Film and Screenplay Festival and is an official selection at the New Filmmakers New York 2023 Festival and the Equinox Mountain Environmental Film Festival.

“The Great Basin!” will be available to stream online during the New Filmmakers New York 2023 Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, and during the Environmental Film and Screenplay Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Weeks’ project also includes a limited-edition 78-page full color book, with a print run of 150 copies, which includes fiction writing. The companion book will cost $40 and be available to order on his website.

“The Great Basin!” includes Weeks’ footage of the desert, with its barren landscape and dramatic mountains — and the cheap glitz of airport casinos — that he shot during a two-week artist residency in the northeast region of Nevada in the summer of 2022, and from another trip to Nevada in January of 2023.

Those images are spliced together with a montage of film, television shows and commercials. The resulting film, which Weeks’ called a “fever dream” took 11 months to edit.

In “Great Basin!” Weeks’ addressed themes of climate change and climate disaster, consumer waste, gun control and racism with sly visual jokes or lines of dialogue from movies and television or snippets of songs that reverberate with a deeper meaning when juxtaposed against other images.

For a film about the desert, with its empty expanses and tumbling tumbleweeds, Weeks’ “The Great Basin!” is fast-paced and densely populated with visual puns, iconic American imagery and pop culture figures.

Weeks incorporates the visual sampling style of Christian Marclay’s films, which include the 2010 piece called “The Clock." That is a 24-hour film montage using footage from thousands of movies and television shows featuring scenes with clocks, and dialogue mentioning specific times of day, which also functions as a real 24-hour clock.

Some of the films that can be found in “The Great Basin!” are “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “The Graduate,” “Blazing Saddles,” “Raging Bull,” “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” “Cool Hand Luke,” “Bad Day at Black Rock,” and of course “Dr. Strangelove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.”

Other sampled footage includes Bugs Bunny and Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner cartoons, footage of atomic bomb mushroom clouds, Mutual of Omaha health insurance ads / nature documentaries, Trix cereal and Kool-Aid commercials and canned chicken infomercials.

Some of “stars” of the film include Muhammad Ali, Marlon Brando, Bug Bunny, Dean Martin, Elvis Presley (at various stages of his career including a particularly poignant and climatic snippet of The King singing “Unchained Melody”) and John Wayne.

Elvis emerges as a powerful mythic symbol of America in Weeks’ film as we watch him age from a fresh-faced teen icon to his bloated but soulful late period.

“The Great Basin!” is also a nostalgic trip through 20th-century America and Weeks’ own personal history. Weeks’ usage of a montage of popular culture images and repetitions of recognizable music and dialogue acts as a sort of collective unconscious of America and draws the viewer into the film in a personal way.

Find more of Weeks’ work — including a recent photography project featuring Wawa gas stations — on ericweeksphoto.com.