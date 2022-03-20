As it prepares to reopen for the season in May, Wright’s Ferry Mansion has appointed a new executive director, James Archer Abbott.

Abbott comes to the Columbia historic site from the Lewes Historical Society in Lewes, Delaware.

He has been a curator or director at museums in Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; and New York’s Hudson Valley, according to a news release. Abbott’s other past positions include director and curator of Johns Hopkins University’s Evergreen Museum and Library, curator of the Woodrow Wilson House and curator of decorative arts for the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Abbott has written several books, including his most recent, 2021’s “Designing Camelot: The Kennedy White House Restoration and its Legacy,” co-authored with Elaine Rice Bachmann.

In the news release, Abbot says the mansion “celebrates 18th-century Colonial design and craftmanship and an exceptional collection of fine and decorative arts. The immediate grounds afford important context to the development of American trade and private enterprise.

“It is rare to have such opportunity to celebrate and engage with history at the level afforded by Wright’s Ferry Mansion,” Abbot says, adding he hopes to develop a visitors center and learning gallery in a building adjacent to the mansion.

The Colonial mansion was built in 1738 for original owner Susanna Wright, a Quaker poet, businesswoman and scholar. It’s unique in Pennsylvania for its early 18th-century architecture, furnishings and decorative arts.

The mansion is located at 38 S. Second St., Columbia, is maintained by the Louise Steinman von Hess Foundation.

It is open for tours Wednesdays through Saturdays, May through October. For more information on the mansion, visit its Facebook page at lanc.news/WrightsFerryFB.