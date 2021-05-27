Inside the new, cavernous location of Aurora Films, Edward McFarlane and Jerry Rollins host "Toolshed," a live show dedicated to navigating the ins and outs of trade working.

The 15-minute program is one of the first instances of regular programming taking place at the new digs. "Toolshed" is filmed live in Aurora's main space four days a week on the Rock Lititz campus in Pod 5, which the company moved into in January.

Aurora Films is the second establishment in Lancaster County to receive official state accreditation for production and post-production.

Along with Triode Media Group's, the designation allows potential clients apply for a 30% tax credit, a notch above the standard 25% that Pennsylvania currently allows.

"Pittsburgh and Philly are mature film and TV markets, and have been, so we've talked with them to let them know that we're qualified now, too," says Doug Krane, director of business development at Aurora. "And just because we are qualified, it doesn't mean we're only going to do that. If there's an opportunity to go shoot on a qualified partner's studio or on location, we would certainly do that."

Krane and crew did that just recently when they were hired to handle production for a private concert livestream at Webster Hall featuring Sting, in honor of facility management ABM Industries' 50th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Aurora, which was first founded in 2001, has handled music projects in the new space as well, including two recent livestream performances from local metal legends August Burns Red. The 5,000 square-foot main soundstage is complimented with an additional 10,000 square feet for MOS production and four editing suites.

According to Krane, Aurora's place on the Rock Lititz campus as an all-in-one production studio has recently led to discussions with visiting musicians who might want to shoot music videos or similar projects while they are already in the immediate area.

"We would love to have some episodics to come through here," Krane says. "We're hearing chatter from sources like our lawyer and finance people that they're ramping up to do something in the area. The revenue stream doesn't necessarily have to even be from behind the camera, we can provide crew and equipment, which is just as good. We'd love to get one on campus, I think the whole community would love that."

For a company that already has two decades of work under its belt in the area, the space at Rock Lititz feels like a brand new start. However, Krane says that the allure of working on a big Hollywood-style production doesn't prevent Aurora from staying true to its Lancaster roots.

"We grew as a company being invested in our regional businesses here," Krane says. "We're doing work for Armstrong, we do work for the local hospitals, that's our bread and butter. We're not walking away from that either, we'd honestly love to staff up and do more."