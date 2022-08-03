Lancaster city will come alive this Friday with plenty of new exhibits, two makers markets and even a theater production.

For First Friday, several galleries are coming out with new exhibits. Baldwin's Gallery in Altana will feature works from artist Jazmine Gabriel, and Deerfoot Downtown will host a beachy collection for those who aren't looking forward to the end of summer.

There's also an exhibit at the Demuth Museum themed around the mighty Susquehanna River, with four decades worth of works in several types of media. And, continuing with the nature theme, artist Freiman Stoltzfus will release a whimsical outdoors-themed painting collection.

Other events include a double-feature of horror movies at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, as well as a porch party at Pocket Books (with tarot card readings).

Here's everything you should check out for Lancaster city's First Friday.

Art Alley

Art Alley will feature local artist vendors who will sell their wares, in partnership with the City of Lancaster and the Center for Creative Exploration at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design. For August's event, people are encouraged to make their own sock puppet artists on-scene.

More information: William Henry Place, between Lancaster City Welcome Center and Lancaster Central Market | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery in Altana will shine a special spotlight on artist Jazmine Gabriel, who has frequently collaborated with Baldwin's Gallery. Works will include paintings, jewelry and other creations.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Curio will host continue to works from its owners, artists Nicole Duquette and Matt Allyn Chapman, in a collection called "Echo Echo." Duquette focuses in on watercolor and gouache to make mosaic-like artworks, whereas Chapman focuses on ink, circles and fluid media. The exhibit will run through Aug. 27.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Deerfoot Downtown

Deerfoot Downtown will host works from artist Hayley Linette, who creates everything from jewelry and handbags to paintings. The collection at Deerfoot Downtown will be ocean inspired.

"The Beach Bum collection is inspired by my love for the beach and the ocean. I have always wanted to move to the Caribbean and make art there. There is something about that crystal clear smooth turquoise water that inspires me. The beach is a happy place for so many and I think that is what my art does, makes people happy," Hayley says in a Facebook post.

More information: Deerfoot Downtown, 348 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6 to 8 p.m. | More info

Demuth Museum

The Demuth Museum will debut a new exhibit this First Friday, with more than 60 curated works featuring the Susquehanna River as the artists' muse. The new collection is called "Drawing on the Susquehanna: Four Centuries of Artistic Inspiration and Commerce," and features many types of media, from hand-colored lithographs to copper engravings.

The exhibit will continue through Oct. 30.

More information: Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Organist Larry Hershey will perform a 30-minute concert themed after "Summer Delights." Pianist Debbie Bothom will accompany Hershey. The two will play songs like Billy Strayhorn's "Lotus Blossom," Johann Sebastian Bach's "Sheep May Safely Graze" and Camille Saint-Saens' "The Swan" from Carnival of the Animals.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8 to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery

The Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery will debut a new exhibit called "Field Hymns 2022," featuring "a celebration of verdant, abundant life," according to the gallery's Facebook page. The paintings are meant to be joyful and encouraging.

The exhibit will continue through Sept. 30.

More information: Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, 142 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | More info

Historic Preservation Trust

The Historic Preservation Trust will host a one-night pop up show featuring works from painter CJ Hurley's collection, "The Lyrical Landscape." The collection primarily features watercolor paintings, with nature being a primary muse.

More information: Historic Preservation Trust, 123 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

The Imperial

The Imperial makes its First Friday debut this weekend, featuring several artists on the new terrace that overlooks Ewell Plaza.

Artists whose works will be shown include illustrator Eric Tonzola, fashion designer Michael Ribbeca, photographer and tattoo artist Zach Walters, artist Wendy Li Yuen, artist Clover, metal/wood artist Eli of Azar Studios and artist Keisha Finnie.

More information: The terrace at the Imperial Restaurant, 26 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 6 to 10 p.m. | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

Karen Anderer's gallery will host Carl White's solo exhibit, "All the Things" through Aug. 6. White's exhibit features oil paintings with Renaissance imagery, as well as marble busts and statues as inspiration.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Galleries will continue to host works from painter Abby Rudisill from a collection called "Recent Paintings." Her works are abstract in nature. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 6.

More information: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Museum of Art

The Lancaster Museum of Art will continue to host works from its 60th annual Community Art Exhibition, featuring more than 115 works from local artists. The exhibit will continue through Sept. 4. View the virtual exhibition here.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. | More info

Mulberry Art Studios

Mulberry Art Studios will host mixed media artist Tama Etra's collection called "Mixed Bag." Lately, Etra has found herself inspired by collages and alcohol ink.

"My exhibit has many pieces that I call 'junk mail art' because I received many fashion magazines that were just being thrown away. I thought what a great way to recycle them by using all the lovely colors and patterns to paint pictures," Etra says in a press release.

More information: Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

The Parrot Gallery

The Parrot Gallery will continue to host origami works from 13-year-old Lancaster Mennonite student Ezra Kauffman in a collection called "No Cuts Allowed!" His passion started with a book he received at Christmas five years ago, and he continued on since. The exhibit will run through Aug. 31.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

In addition to having a hand in Art Alley, the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will host an artist's talk with artist Karin Wengenroth.

Wengenroth's works, featured in an exhibit called "Self Conscious" are on display in PCA&D's gallery through Aug. 7.

More information: Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Artist talk, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.; gallery, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | More info

Pocket Books

Pocket Books will host a porch party with drinks and books, along with tarot card readings from Lancaster artist Gillian Pearl.

More information: Pocket Books, 903 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven will host works from painters Ken Karlic and Robert Libby. Karlic paints with watercolors and oils, and finds inspiration in both the city and the countryside. Libby mostly paints figures and uses oil paints.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | More info

United Zion Art Gallery

United Zion will host works from painter Karen Frattali and watercolor painter Deb Watson. Frattali often paints vibrant florals, while Watson focuses on watercolor realism.

More information: United Zion Art Gallery at the United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz | Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

The Ware Center

The Ware Center will feature a makers market, a new exhibit opening and a theater performance for First Friday.

The makers market will feature 16 vendors who will sell their wares, including mixed media works, glass, wood, jewelry and more. Both the market and the new exhibit opening, "Magnetic Aura," will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

"Magnetic Aura" will feature mixed media works from artist Anita Pilkerton-Plumb. There will also be live music and a place for visitors to make their own collage.

The Ware Center will also host a performance of "Julia Caesar," a genderbent take on Shakespeare's "The Tragedy of Julius Caesar." It started Wednesday and will run through Saturday, with performances at 7:30 p.m. and an added Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, or $16 for students.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Makers market and "Magnetic Aura," 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; "Julia Caesar," 7:30 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

Zoetropolis will host First Friday Fright Night with a double feature of horror flicks. The theater will show 2022 found-footage horror film "Blood Sick Psychosis" and the classic 1966 undertaker horror movie "The Undertaker and His Pals." There will also be horror-themed cocktails.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 8 p.m. | Cost: $18 | More info