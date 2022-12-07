It wouldn't be Christmas in Lancaster city without Christmas Burns Red, the event that puts Grammy-nominated metalcore band August Burns Red on a hometown stage.

August Burns Red will perform at Freedom Hall in the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St. in Lancaster City, on Dec. 16 and 17 from 4-11 p.m.

The band will perform different sets each day (with the occasional Christmas song or two), so people who purchase two-day tickets get a different experience each time.

The first day, August Burns Red will perform songs from their first five albums, from "Thrill Seeker" to "Rescue and Restore." That's because their former record label, Solid State Records, is presenting the show. Solid State Records represents Christian metal and metalcore bands.

"It's back to the roots on Friday night," says Jeremy Weiss, owner of CI Records, who helped to organize the two-day concert. Weiss also organizes and leads the Launch Music Festival and Conference, which brings up-and-coming musicians to Lancaster city for a multi-day festival.

Weiss and August Burns Red have worked with each other frequently over the last 18 years.

In addition to August Burns Red, each day will feature five supporting acts. Norma Jean, Silent Planet, Phinehas, Becoming the Archetype and Earth Groans will perform Friday night, and Erra, Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice, Invent Animate and Convictions will perform Saturday.

Tickets cost $60 for one day, $100 for two days and $155 for VIP tickets, which grants early access to both concert days, as well as their own bathroom, bar and viewing spot. Tickets are available on the Christmas Burns Red website or at Freedom Hall the day of the concert.

In 2021, the Christmas Burns Red event sold 4,100 tickets, and visitors came from 29 states and four continents. The festival gets bigger every year, Weiss says.

In addition to August Burns Red performing locally, Lancaster Brewing Company brewed two special beers for the event. They will be available the day of the concert, as well as in limited takeout quantities at Lancaster Brewing Company and The Fridge in downtown Lancaster.

For more information, visit christmasburnsred.com.