A Christmas tradition dating back to 2005 returns to Lancaster city this holiday season.

Lancaster metalcore legends August Burns Red announced the latest iteration of "Christmas Burns Red," its annual holiday concert that began life as a CI Records holiday showcase in 2005.

On Wednesday Dec. 29, August Burns Red will headline a concert at the Lancaster County Convention Center's Freedom Hall concert space, featuring Zao, Varials and Lorna Shore. Interestingly, the lineup also features Ephrata metal band Texas in July, who last played a show at the CI Christmas showcase in 2015.

The "Christmas Burns Red" website also lists a kickoff show featuring an "intimate" August Burns Red set on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Vine Street Commons, another performance space in the Lancaster County Convention Center.

Tickets for Wednesday's main event are $50 and now on sale. Tickets for the Tuesday kickoff show are $22, or $100 for two-day VIP tickets. For more information, visit christmasburnsred.com