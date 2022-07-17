The walls that house ROK10 Studios are lined with soundproofing foam, pieces from local artists and large, rectangular speakers. I’m not there to record a new single, as many dozens of local artists have recently. Earspace,” which th episode.

I walk in slightly nervous – I don’t know Morrison, and Morrison doesn’t know me, because he purposefully tries to know his guests as little as possible before the headsets go on and he pushes the Morrison has been releasing episodes since 2018, first in a “season” format before acquiescing to releasing one, two or sometimes three episodes a week.

A large majority of Morrison’s guests are local musicians, many of whom will record a podcast episode and then immediately jump into creating music, with Morrison as engineer. However, along the way, Morrison has interviewed visual artists (Eric Tonzola, guest #28 and #60, Keisha Finnie, guest #153), clothing designers (Curtis Gant, guest #42, Weird N Woke, guest #51) and even a pair of missionaries from the Church of Latter-Day Saints (Elders Wilson & Dahle, guests #132).

"It's a little more than 200 hours exactly, but it is fascinating to think that I've had 200-some hours of conservations with random people that I've run into,” Morrison says. “I've learned so much. The biggest thing is that everyone has so much hope for the future, whether it's for their entrepreneurial endeavors or their music careers or happiness, there's so much hope, which is neat to see. Everything's so negative on social media, so it's very inspiring.”

Morrison, 28, has a vibe best described as “chill, but curious” (To boot – he conducted most of the podcast barefoot, saying at one point, "I am a severely anti-shoe person. I think they are restricting of my toes, and I want my toes to be free”). By actively avoiding researching his guests, Morrison is able to lean on that curiosity and bring out more from guests who might be used to a certain line of questioning. He doesn’t monetize the podcast, and after an early experiment with a sponsor, he doesn’t plan to in the future, either.

He first reached out to me under the auspices of seeing my name on articles related to local music, and though we delved into that quite a bit throughout the episode, there was still room for him to ask questions like, “How do you define love?” and “Have you ever seen a dead body?”

“I think it's important to showcase not all positives,” Morrison says. “With Instagram culture, it's all 'Look at the nice things we're doing!' I'm going to be 100% honest on every podcast, like, yeah, I'm having a horrible day or, I don't know what I'm doing with my life, you know what I mean? And if I'm happy, I'm happy, if I’m sad, I’m sad.”

“There are no rules or regulations with making a podcast. You can literally put out content that is just you screaming nonsense into a microphone and you can publish it,” Morrison says. “I've always approached the entire thing as an art project rather than an interview show.”

On “Earspace,” an open-ended conversation is the goal in and of itself, so when we jump topics from local music scenes to what we’d like to happen to our remains after we die, it feels incredibly natural.

A question like, “What’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever experienced?” can and will stop you in your tracks – as it did to me around the 40-minute mark of the episode – but it’s also a seed that can branch out in any direction that you’re willing to take it. Questions like these keep episodes with people that I’m not familiar with interesting, much less ones with people that I do know.

By the end of our 87-minute podcast conversation, I felt like the proverbial listener certainly got to know some version of me, most importantly, one that isn’t just what I do and who I do it for. “Interviewing an interviewer while being interviewed by said interviewer” thankfully was not the brain-busting enterprise I thought it might be, which I credit to Morrison’s laidback demeanor.

After the 200th episode of Earspace drops in the next few weeks, Morrison says that he’ll be taking a minor break to retool the podcast, and bring it back to interviewing people from all walks of life instead of primarily musicians. The ROK10 couch has held countless notable Lancaster County backsides, and I’m proud to have been one of them.

“The goal for me wasn't necessarily to get people in Lancaster to listen to it, there definitely are, of course, but I was thinking that we could introduce people in Lancaster to the world,” Morrison says. “I kind of want it to be hard to find. If no one was listening to it, then I probably would want to market and advertise and all of that. But to me, that is gross. I just want it to exist, and if you find it, it's like you found this cool little club.”