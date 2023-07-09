“The voice doesn’t leave you,” John Darrenkamp said, sitting in Lancaster city’s Prince Street Cafe. “You lose your breath control, you don’t have the strength anymore, but I just don’t tell my voice how old it is.” In the middle of the cafe on a recent weekday afternoon, Darrenkamp’s deep baritone voice suddenly burst into a brief opera verse, proving his preserved vocals. After decades of opera singing, Darrenkamp, 88, is no stranger to public performances.

This summer, now retired Darrenkamp will perform for more than just an unsuspecting cafe audience. On July 13 Darrenkamp will perform in “Darrenkamp and Friends” alongside fellow singers Brenten Megee, Maggie Ricker, Christyan Seay, Kristin Sims and Amy Yovanovich at Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.

The show is one of eight summer concerts held as part of the 50th annual Lancaster Lemonade Concert Series. The concerts are free to the public, but donations are accepted; lemonade is served after the show.

Overture (Beginnings)

After a musical career taking him to theaters around the world, Darrenkamp still resides where his journey began: Lancaster.

As a young man growing up in Lancaster County, he listened to country music and didn’t have much interest in opera. It wasn’t until he returned from serving in the Marine Corps in the early 1950s that he heard about a local production of highlights from the opera “Carmen.” He decided to give it a try.

“I did about eight operas here with the Lancaster people,” Darrenkamp said of his early days with Lancaster Opera Workshop. “You get a bunch of people that are doing it for the love of doing it. Back in those days they would make their own costumes, build their own sets.”

After performing in Lancaster for nine years and developing a passion for the musical style, Darrenkamp attended the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia on a scholarship in 1965. The experience in Philadelphia would launch his career, leading him to perform with the New York City Opera for nine years and the Metropolitan Opera for 22 years.

But after traveling the world to perform in Spain, Venezuela, Mexico and cities across the U.S., Darrenkamp’s most unforgettable performance is one he performed at Lancaster’s own Fulton Theatre.

The Fulton Theatre’s entrance is visible from the Prince Street Cafe. Darrenkamp watched out the cafe’s windows with nostalgia as people passed, walking in-and-out of the theater doors below the now-digitized marquee.

In the late 1970s he played the title role of “Man of La Mancha;” it was the only time he would ever play the character yet remains his “signature role.”

“There are roles that you do that you’re acting the role,” Darrenkamp said, “And there are other roles that you do that you become that role. When I stepped onstage, I became that guy.”

Darrenkamp describes the role as a complex character: a young man playing an old man who is really another old man. Yet, he found it surprisingly easy to put himself in the character’s shoes.

Aria (The plot develops)

There’s another role Darrenkamp was seemingly born to play: performer.

From the time he was a young soprano, Darrenkamp never faced bouts of stage fright. He has always found it easy to slip in and out of roles and isn’t intimidated by improvisation — something he’s had to do in front of audiences various times due to minimal rehearsals or stage malfunctions.

One of the most inspiring parts of his musical career has been getting to “share the stage with immortals.”

Throughout his travels Darrenkamp has sung with Luciano Pavarotti, Franco Corelli, Beverly Sills, and other opera idols in productions such as La Boheme, Rigoletto and Falstaff — his most difficult performance.

Lucky for Darrenkamp, he only performed Falstaff once in his career. But he remembers how he struggled to master the part up to the orchestra rehearsal, encountering difficulty in counting measures and challenging high notes.

Reminiscing on these times reminds Darrenkamp of the pure joy he feels when performing and helps keep the passion alive after so many years.

“The people that I sang with were the greats,” Darrenkamp said. “When (you) hear recordings you just go back to what you did before. That [passion] never leaves you, you always have the love.”

Finale — and encore

Since retiring from regular performances in 2000, Darrenkamp has been kept busy enough caring for his dog, Princess. But he’s also stayed involved in opera production; he teaches at Lancaster’s Popovsky Performing Arts Studio and has directed various productions in Lancaster — though he prefers being the one on stage.

Kristen Sims, 53, has been in some of Darrenkamp’s productions, getting to know him as both a director and mentor.

Sims has performed with various opera houses since her early 20s and is currently a music professor at Millersville University. Darrenkamp directed her in what she considers her most memorable performance, the role of Mimi in “La Boheme.”

“John Darrenkamp was one of the first people to invite me into the Lancaster music scene,” Sims said. “He’s a tremendous friend, colleague and director.”

Sims will be one of five singers performing alongside Darrenkamp at the July 13 concert. Two of his previous students — Brenten Megee and Amy Yovanovich — will also perform.

Darrenkamp still sings at Lancaster Lemonade concerts — something he’s done for decades — despite being retired. He enjoys the more relaxed atmosphere they create. Many know him for his reputation for joking around and striking up conversations with audience members during Lemonade concerts, and therefore expect a lively show when they see his name on a lineup.

Sims has also sung at Lemonade concerts for 20 years. She says she “(loves) being able to see individual faces and the joy of music on everyone’s faces.”

Darrenkamp sees every performance as an opportunity to ignite a love for opera in someone new.

“You always have to assume there’s somebody out there who’s never seen that opera before,” Darrenkamp said. “You want to impress them.”

These days, Darrenkamp doesn’t perform nearly as much as he used to. After a lifetime in the spotlight, he figures it’s time he let other artists find their ways.

Nonetheless, he can’t refuse the occasional Lemonade concert. And if you’re lucky, you might even catch him singing a tune in a local cafe.