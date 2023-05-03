Whether you're looking to jam out and headbang, or find your new favorite jazz obsession, Lancaster County is loaded with concerts worthy of checking out this May.

The list below features both local and national acts, from the young Southern End rockers of Small Town Troubadours to the nationally known "I Want You to Want Me" band Cheap Trick.

Here are 15 concerts to check out in Lancaster County this May.

May 6

- Gear up for a night of hard rock without the hassle or cost of going to a stadium or arena show. Metallica tribute band Fade to Black and Godsmack tribute band Tribal Sun will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $12 in advance, or $15 the day of. On-site parking costs $5. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. More info.

May 7

- Mitamu will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 6:30 p.m. The band, headed by Vietnamese-American singer and composer Tammy Huynh, is known for leading the charge on this band's experimental, jazzy sound. This concert is part of an ongoing jazz series that celebrates female jazz composers. Read more about the series here. Tickets cost $20 in advance, or $25 the day of. Students with ID can get tickets for $10. More info.

May 9

- Punk rock band Off with Their Heads will perform at Tellus360 at 7 p.m. The band will play its album "Home" in its entirety to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Punk rock band Single Mothers will open the show. Tickets cost $15 plus fees. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

May 12

- Country/rock band Fast Lane will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. Recently, Fast Lane was nominated for the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame for Best Country Band. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Jimmie's Chicken Shack will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. With this show, the Maryland-based alternative rock band will celebrate its release of "2econds," which debuted last October. It's the band's first album in nearly 15 years. Tickets cost $20 in advance, or $23 the day of. Parking on-site costs $5. More info.

- David Bowie tribute band Hazy Cosmic Jive will perform at the Lititz Shirt Factory at 8 p.m. The Philadelphia-based love letter to Bowie promises a high-energy show with popular songs and deep cuts. Tickets cost $20. More info.

May 13

- Jazz/blues band Big Mamma & the Velvet Martinis will perform and host a live recording at Mulberry Art Studios from 6-9 p.m. Their cabaret-style performance will feature Rhode Island-native Melanie Verdi, affectionately known as the multi-genre artist Big Mamma, along with several local backing band members. Tickets cost $15-$30, depending on seating. More info.

- Philadelphia-based blues artist Deb Callahan will perform at the Columbia Animal Shelter from 6-9 p.m. The concert is just one of several monthly concerts that will benefit the animal shelter. Tickets cost $20 in advance, or $25 the day of. Event organizers encourage concertgoers to bring lawn chairs. More info.

May 18

- Blues/Americana singer Cristina Vane will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7 p.m. Vane draws influence from rock and pre-war blues to create a sound that's all her own. Singer-songwriter Zach King will open the show. This concert is part of Susquehanna Folk Music Society's programming. Tickets cost $24 for general admission, $20 for Susquehanna Folk Music Society members and Blues Society of Central PA members, and $10 for students. More info.

- Country singer Ashley McBryde will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. McBryde was last in the area to open for The Judds for their final tour. Rising country artist Harper O'Neill will open the show. Tickets cost $29-$49, depending on seat. More info.

May 19

- Pearl & the Oysters will perform at Tellus360 at 7:30 p.m. The space-pop band will perform in support of its latest album, "Coast 2 Coast," which chronicles the duo's journey from Florida to Los Angeles. Local dream-pop band Memory Stitches will open the show. Read an LNP|LancasterOnline article about Memory Stitches here. Tickets cost $8 in advance, or $10 the day of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Classic rock cover band Small Town Troubadours will perform at Stoner Grille at 8:30 p.m. The band is composed of several high school students looking to share their love of classic rock with Lancaster County. Read a LNP|LancasterOnline profile of the band here. There is no cover charge. More info.

May 20

- The Harrisburg Mandolin Ensemble will perform at the Lititz Public Library at 1:30 p.m. The band draws inspiration from bluegrass, jazz, swing and folk, among other influences. The concert is free, though the venue does require registration, which opens on the library's website Friday. More info.

May 21

- Country/southern rock band Jess Zimmerman Band will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 6 p.m. This concert will serve as the band's album release party for their upcoming album, "Be The Light." Visitors can stop by at 5:15 p.m. for a meet and greet with the band. And, of course, there will be cake. General admission tickets cost $20 in advance, or $25 the day of. Reserved mezzanine and balcony seating tickets cost $37 in advance, or $42 the day of. More info.

May 24

- Rock band Cheap Trick will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The band is best known for hits like "I Want You To Want Me" and "Surrender." Tickets cost $69-$89, depending on seat. More info.