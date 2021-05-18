Throughout 2020, when kids really needed a friend, they were able to find one in the form of a pirate, a squid or simply a guy in a bowler.

Wearing all of these hats and more was Phredd, Ukulele One Man Band, otherwise known as Fred McNaughton. Armed with a kickdrum, harmonica and his titular uke, McNaughton has been singing songs such as “Elmer’s Electric Triangle” and “If Coffee Smells So Good Why Does It Taste So Bad” for kids of all ages for well over two decades. In his time playing for libraries, youth groups and the like, McNaughton has also been actively involved with Aaron’s Acres, the Lancaster non-profit organization that arranges summer camps for children with special needs. McNaughton may be best-known to Lancaster audiences as a morning host for Christian radio station WJTL.

As with every musician during the time of COVID-19, McNaughton wasn’t sure how to proceed with virtual shows at first.

“Not only was it difficult adjusting to being in an empty room and having everyone on a little screen a challenge, it also took a while to figure out all the nuances of the technology," McNaughton says in an email. “I was probably over-prepared for the first few zoom events, with my three microphones and a mixing board and headphones.”

McNaughton eventually got the hang of his new setup and spent the better part of the year performing virtually for children’s group. In fact, it went so well that an album of some of his best performances, “Quarantine Tunes,” is now out for release on streaming sites.

In some cases, especially for Aaron’s Acres-associated performances, McNaughton says that some kids let loose moreso than they would in a larger group for an in-person performance.

"[Aaron’s Acres] kept the program moving and made it fun," Naughton explains. “They would have various members leading crafts, singing songs and exercising. I was pleasantly surprised how engaged the kids were during the zoom times. One boy and his mom would put on Pirate hats during (the Phredd song) ‘My Mom Is a Pirate' and with little plastic swords would pretend to have a sword fight.”

While some performances resembled the now-standard “Zoom concert” format, McNaughton was able to record a full set outside that libraries and other organizations could play later. McNaughton also describes another inadvertent positive of the pandemic – playing virtually with ukulele players the world over, by way of the Funky Frets Uke Fest and Gaithersburg Ukulele Festival.

“Both fests had to be cancelled, so the organizers put together Zoom events,” McNaughton explains. “Ukulele players from Australia, California, Iceland, New Zealand and all over the world were logging on to these Zoom events to connect and make music. It was a blast and I made some great friends.”

With “Quarantine Tunes,” both McNaughton and the many dozens of children he has entertained as Phredd have a way to mark a particularly tough time. McNaughton says he is looking forward to in-person concerts with Aaron’s Acres and other organizations, many of which are now planning outdoor concerts in the near future.

“We connected through music,” McNaughton says. “We sang together, laughed together, danced together… Even though we weren’t together, we were having community. Music has the power to transport us to a different place. It allows us to express our feelings. We all needed that during the pandemic. I know my songs are just silly, but they allowed me to bring joy and happiness during a very trying and scary time for kids.”