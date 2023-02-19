This past Super Bowl Sunday had no shortage of headlines – the frustrating Eagles loss, Rihanna’s head-turning halftime performance, the baffling need for a dozen color commentators for one game

The one that stopped me in my tracks, however, had nothing to do with football.

David Jolicoeur, otherwise known as Trugoy and/or Plug Two of the legendary hip-hop trio De La Soul, died Sunday. The news crushed me in a variety of ways, perhaps most of all that music fans the world over have been waiting patiently for March 3, when De La Soul’s incredible discography will finally hit streaming services after years of legal wrangling.

Let’s back up a little bit.

It’s 2005, and I’m 13 years old. As a white kid in a Pennsylvania suburb, hip-hop mainly reached me by way of TV, with BET and VH1 guiding me towards (mostly radio-friendly) rappers of the moment, with little in the way of a history of the genre. I was obsessed with what I saw, which at the time was anyone from Ludacris to 50 Cent to the Ying Yang Twins (remember them?).

One day, a new music video by the cartoon-centric Gorillaz premiered for “Feel Good Inc.” featuring somebody or something called “De La Soul.” For kids of a certain age, Gorillaz were a great backdoor into alternative hip-hop – even though they aren’t technically a hip-hop group, they were and are still known for featuring rappers like Del the Funky Homosapien on singles.

“Feel Good Inc.” was a revelation, and not just because of the innovative musical structure of the song. It was the fast delivery, impeccable rhyme style and yes, downright maniacal laughter of Trugoy the Dove that takes the song to another level.

To investigate the group further, I searched my local library’s website and blessedly found a CD copy of the group’s 1989 debut, “3 Feet High and Rising.”

Listening to an album often referred to as “the ‘Sgt. Pepper’ of hip-hop" as a teenager, frankly, cracked my skull in two. The songs, the verses, the samples – the 67-minute, 24-track album is nothing short of an odyssey. It’s the sound of teenagers and young adults taking a sonic sledgehammer to the music of the 20th century and then using the fragments to create new, life-giving art. The Library of Congress added "3 Feet High and Rising" to its storied collection in 2011.

I’ve never been one to subscribe to the notion that one must relate to art to enjoy it – that's part of the reason that I love all genres and styles of music. Nevertheless, there’s an innate relatability for anyone who considers themselves weird or slightly off-center from the norm in the music of De La Soul.

Fast-forward seven years to 2012, and I’m living in Philadelphia and covering the then-yearly Roots Picnic, a music festival usually headlined by the titular Legendary Roots Crew backing a fellow hip-hop icon. At this point, I’ve already fallen in love with the classics that would follow “3 Feet,” like “De La Soul is Dead,” “Buhloone Mindstate” and “Stakes is High,” each of them quintessential.

When the group hit the stage at the concert, it was hard not to feel the amount of love permeating between De La Soul, the Roots and the roaring crowd. Fellow rapper Yasiin Bey (otherwise known as Mos Def), an icon in his own right, cameoed that night merely as a hype man, gleefully punctuating words and phrases by heart along with Trugoy, Maseo and Posdnuos. At one point, he remarked that he was there just to have the best seat in the house for one of the best groups to ever do it.

Which brings us to the present day. As soon as music streaming began dominating the listening landscape around the time of that Roots Picnic concert, music fans began asking where De La’s beloved songs were. The short answer was that, due to the prolific sampling of songs popular and obscure, legal wrangling prevented those first four classic albums from appearing on the likes of Spotify or other services.

In 2014, for the group’s 25th anniversary, De La Soul released its entire discography for free on the internet to temporarily bypass a lack of streaming presence. I was elated to have the MP3s, of course, but also sad that the group had to resort to freecycling years of hard work.

Rumblings of a De La Soul renaissance began last year when the group’s classic “The Magic Number” appeared in the credits of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” But even then, new fans had to resort to finding a low-quality version on YouTube to listen to the song. During the first week of this year, the time we had all been waiting for finally reared its head – news broke that De La Soul’s entire discography would hit streaming and be repressed on vinyl for the first time on March 3,34 years to the day of the release of “3 Feet High and Rising.”

Hip-hop heads the world over started picking out their flowers, readying a collective and well-deserved bouquet to lay at the group’s feet.

It was already going to be a heartbreaker to lose Trugoy after losing other rappers such as DMX, Coolio and many others throughout 2022. That he died at 54, far too young, was another tragedy. But the fact that Jolicoeur died just weeks before the group’s re-entry to the world, when new fans and old heads were just getting ready to celebrate the legacy, is just terrible.

I hope he knew what he meant to people, and I hope that March 3 brings a surge of love to Trugoy the Dove. Kevin Stairiker is an LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.