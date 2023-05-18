This weekend, you can take yourself on a self-guided tour of 30 art galleries, pop ups and businesses that wouldn't otherwise host art displays.

Lancaster city's spring ArtWalk kicks off Saturday and continues through Sunday.

One of the new installations this year will be at the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, at 123 N. Prince St., featuring a curated collection of works from 15-20 artists of color.

Lancaster city-based artist Keisha Finnie, 31, created the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) exhibition to spotlight artists who may not otherwise be represented in the city's gallery scene.

"When I started out, I was trying to sell my work and make a name for myself. There weren't really spaces that had my kind of art in them, or necessarily represented the people who were local or lived in the city," Finnie says.

Finnie applied for, and was awarded, a grant from Lancaster County Community Foundation's Equity Fund. The grant helps people of color be able to create and contribute to the community without worrying about the barrier of cost.

The exhibition will last two days and will feature art in many forms — poetry, paintings, dancing, even plants.

Artist Ryan Coder, 27, will bring a couple pairs of his custom, alcohol marker-illustrated sneakers to the exhibition. He works in the medical field, but art has been a lifetime love.

With a little more time because of COVID-19, Coder taught himself how to make works of art on shoes, focusing on pop culture and anime characters.

Coder applied to be part of Finnie's exhibition just in the off chance he'd be accepted.

"For me, it was like, if you really still want to bet on yourself, try to do something local," Coder says. "I appreciate Keisha having that trust in me. She's like, look, I see the work ethic you bring to the table. Just like the other people she's brought to the show, they have that same mindset."

In addition to Coder, artists like Salina Almanzar-Oree, Shelby Wormley, Elysiea Arroyo and many more will share their work at this exhibition. There will also be work from 6-year-old artist Ezra Mateo.

A Concrete Rose Book Bar will cater the event, and parked out front of the exhibition will be West African food truck Homage.

"I wanted to curate something with my own personal vision and give back to the artists," Finnie says. "We all have different art, so there's an audience for everybody ... You can share the wealth, basically."

In addition to Finnie's exhibit, there are 29 other participating locations in this year's ArtWalk, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

ArtWalk's selection is a mix of already established galleries, like Karen Anderer Fine Art and Lancaster Galleries, alongside businesses that don't typically feature art, like Decades, Lancaster Pie & Coffee and Pocket Books Shop.

For Loryn Spangler-Jones, artist and owner of LSJ Studios, ArtWalk is a good opportunity to meet new people and share a mutual love of art.

"It's an incredible opportunity for local artists and gallery owners to get their work in front of a brand new audience," Spangler-Jones says in an email with LNP|LancasterOnline.

This weekend, Spangler-Jones will display and sell about 40 of her remaining 4-by-4 inch works of art from the collection "April Showers Bring May Flowers." Much of her work this year is small and affordable, meant to be approachable regardless of budget.

"This is the perfect opportunity to celebrate and continue to support the incredibly diverse and amazing talent of downtown Lancaster," Spangler-Jones says.

Here's a list of all of the participating location.

- AnnAnna Creative Cove, 50 N. Queen St.

- The Art of Pie at Lancaster Pie & Coffee, 136 N. Prince St.

- BIPOC Exhibition at the Historic Preservation Trust, 123 N. Prince St.

- Curio. Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St.

- Cynda Valle, 220 E. Lemon St.

- Decades Lancaster, 438 N. Queen St.

- Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St.

- EsoArts, 317 N. Queen St.

- Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, 142 N. Prince St.

- Friendship Heart Gallery, 118 N. Water St., Suite #101

- Gallery on Market, 15 W. King St.

- Ginevra Babini at Endo Cafe, 237 N. Prince St.

- Jeremy Waak, 246 W. Orange St.

- Jerome T. White Art Images at Champion Forge, 398 Harrisburg Ave.

- Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St.

- Kyle Whary at the Shoppe At A.K. Interiors, 246 W. Orange St.

- Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St.

- LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave.

- Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St.

- Liz Hess Gallery, 138 N. Prince St.

- LSJ Studios, 104 W. Chestnut St.

- New Crop, 114 E. Chestnut St.

- Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St.

- Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, 335 N. Queen St.

- PAVAA Gallery, 632 N. Christian St.

- Pocket Books Shop, 903 Wheatland Ave.

- The Pop-Up Shop, 354 N. Queen St.

- Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St.

- This Is Happiness Studio, 323 N. Queen St.

- The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St.

For more information, visit lanc.news/ArtWalk2023.