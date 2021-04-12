Artists and craftspeople are invited to submit applications to exhibit their work in the annual Art of the State exhibit at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg.

The annual juried exhibit, now in its 54th year, is sponsored by the state museum and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation.

The exhibit, which usually opens in the summer, will run at the museum from Sept. 26 of this year though Jan. 2, 2022, according to a news release.

Applications for Art of the State are due by May 28. The competition is open to Pennsylvania artists who are at least 18.

Artists will compete in five categories: painting, work on paper, sculpture, craft and photography and digital media.

Entries for the competition must be submitted online. For more information or to submit an application, visit statemuseumpa.org/artofthestate.

More than $4,000 in cash awards will be presented: $500 first prizes and $300 second prizes in each category, along with a $250 William D. Davis Memorial Award for Drawing and a $300 Art Docents’ Choice Award.

Jurors for the show are curators and art educators from around the country.