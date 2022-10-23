There are a few new animals at the Amish Farm and House — but these stay outdoors year-round. The new permanent residents at the heritage museum and tourist attraction are part of a vibrant mural by Heidi Ruhl, of East Petersburg.

The mural was Ruhl’s first, but you’d never tell by the looks of it.

It evokes a storybook scene come to life on the side of a shed: an Amish boy feeds a horse while another looks on; a dog sits near chickens and a rooster. There’s also sheep, a cow and a goat.

Ruhl, a Lititz native, graduated from the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design in 2007. Her focus was in animation. For years she balanced her artistic endeavors with working in the restaurant industry. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“It sort of sparked this need to get back into it again and make a change,” Ruhl writes in an email.

She began learning metal sculpting working alongside Lititz artist Matthew Leavell, while still working at Lancaster Dispensing Company part-time. Then, Esther O’Hara, an artist Ruhl has worked with for years, connected her to the Amish Farm and House. (O’Hara sells Amish figurines and jewelry at the museum’s gift shop.) She said Mark Andrews, the general manager, was looking for an artist to do a mural.

“It was a little intimidating being the first mural I’d done and I had never worked that large before,” Ruhl writes. “It was a lot of late-night research and YouTube videos. Mark had the horse stable idea and I drew up a sketch which he was happy with and gave me the OK to start. I used my sketch as a blueprint and photoshopped it onto a photo of the building which I used as my guideline as to where everything would be placed. I was surprised how much I enjoyed working this large and how quickly I could work on the animals from start to finish.”

The board and batten siding of the shed posed a challenge to get the proportions just right, so Ruhl used chalk to sketch out the animals before painting. A pipe running along the bottom of the shed blends in seamlessly with Ruhl’s design, too.

“I wanted it to have a lot of character and kind of convey a story rather than everything look static, since its right by a place where people will sit and be able see it up close,” Ruhl says. “It’s been fun to see how kids react to it and like to come up and touch the animals.”

And that includes Ruhl’s own kids, ages 4 and 7. They watched the mural’s progression, as they accompanied their mom on a few of her painting days.

“It was funny — every time I’d bring them back, if they weren’t along one week, they’d exclaim, ‘Oh you added a new animal!’!p” Ruhl writes.

Ruhl plans to do another mural in the spring on the farm. In addition to murals, she accepts commissions for pet and people portraits, landscapes and metal work. For more information about her art, visit hsrstudioarts.com or email her at hsrstudioarts@gmail.com.