Katherine Horst is a working artist — and a clown. In fact, she’s from a family of clowns. But for Katherine, her clown persona is just a “louder, more loose version of [her]self.”

When she was a toddler, her dad was a magician’s clown assistant, and both her parents helped at a clown ministry at their church. Her father taught her to juggle at 8 years old, though she did not use the skill again for a while. Now, she’s married to a professional juggler, and together they have started a clowning act and are raising two children who double as tiny clowns.

Beyond clowning, the 34-year-old from Manheim has built a fine arts career in collage and a newly established art business in Manheim, called Horst Arts.

After initially learning to juggle, Katherine didn’t do it again until one day when, while obtaining her fine arts degree at Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, she tried to impress a man she knew from her church who was active in a juggling club.

That man she tried to impress would later become her husband, and the pair would begin attending the juggling club together.

“So, I’m like, ‘Sure, I know how to juggle,’” Katherine said about meeting Jason Horst, who has been her husband now for 11 years. “And then now we're here.”

Jason, 47, has been a performing juggler since high school, although, since meeting his wife and starting their clowning duo called “Cissy and The Man” in 2011, he said it no longer matters how many balls he can juggle, as the kids are all focused on the crazy things Cissy might do.

Katherine has had minimal clown training, although she did take a 6-day clown training camp called New York Goofs Clown School in New York City, where she learned to do more stage performances and theatrical clowning.

“It becomes an art form to do it well,” she said of clowning.

Jason and Katherine have two children: Shiloh, 7, whose clown name is Daisy, and Asher, 4, whose clown name is Chip. Daisy dons a bright pink wig with a tiny clown nose, and Chip wears suspenders with glasses like The Man.

“It's fun to have them excited and have them want to be involved both as clowns and trying to be involved at Horst Arts, as well,” Jason said about his children.

Cissy and The Man have done some shows at Shiloh’s school, and Jason said that when they come, Shiloh is so proud that they are there and dresses up as her clown Daisy, as well.

“We just did a show recently that [Shiloh and Asher] were able to attend,” Jason said, “and it was great to look out into the audience and look them in the eyes and see them laughing along with everyone else. And that's really special, and at this stage of their lives, they think this is the coolest thing.”

Shiloh and Asher both refer to Cissy and The Man in third person, not as Mommy and Daddy, Katherine Horst said.

“I think that’s amazing when I have been able to remove myself enough that people just see this character,” she said.

The Man portrays the dominant role of a confident and practical leader who takes charge of the storyline. He has a vary monochromatic costume, wearing a biker’s hat, glasses with no lenses and red suspenders creating a pop of color. The monochromatic effect is to create contrast between him and Cissy. He is a moment of visual calm, while Cissy’s character explodes with vibrant colors.

Cissy is a loveable, talking clown donning blonde braids, a hat and a red nose. She seems to live in an imaginary world, where she dreams of the impossible while throwing curve balls into The Man’s sensible plans.

“I always think of myself as just, like, a big doll,” Katherine said of Cissy.

Cissy does have her own voice in contrast to Katherine’s voice, but she must be fully dressed as Cissy to be in the right mindset to speak in her Cissy voice.

“Once I put my nose on, I feel full character, and it changes my mindset,” Katherine said.

‘Something beautiful’

Katherine’s desire is to bring people joy through her art, whether that be clowning or fine arts.

As a senior at PCA&D, Katherine’s senior art show was full of prints and monochromatic pieces, which are both subtle styles using minimal color. Her art now embodies more vibrant and fuller colors through both her collages and her clown costume.

Coming out of college, she knew she wanted to pursue fine art in the gallery setting as a working artist, but wasn’t immediately sure what art medium she wanted to pursue.

Having always been a tactile person who loves texture, she began gravitating towards collage form, and in 2011, the same year Cissy and The Man started, she began her professional work in collage.

“The idea of mixed media and combining what I had, what I've learned,” Katherine said, “is where I started gravitating towards collage.”

Her artwork is on display in two local galleries: Red Raven Art Company on gallery row in Lancaster city and Lebanon Picture Frame and Fine Art Gallery in Lebanon.

Jason and Katherine own Horst Arts, an art studio that offers services including graphic design, web development, fine art, commission work and maker moments, which are group events in the form of workshops and classes. Although having its own website, Cissy and The Man also falls under Horst Arts.

Driven by their desire to be connected with the community, this business has been a vision they’ve shared for as long as they’ve been married.

“We work together well because I am a very logical thought through type of person and she is very off the cuff and free flowing,” Jason said. “And so, we recognize the strengths and weaknesses that each of those brings, and so, working together we've learned to understand. We've learned to value each other's opinions.”

After joining the Manheim Business Chamber of Commerce as the first artist member, the president of the chamber encouraged them to open a storefront in town which gave them the confidence that they had something unique to offer the community.

Their storefront opened in October of 2020.

Located in downtown Manheim, the vibrant yellow bursts that fill Horst Arts have planted a bit of sunshine on Main Street. When looking at the store front, you can see Katherine Horst’s easel set up in the left window surrounded by paper, scissors, paste and other pieces she is working on. At any moment, Katherine Horst would say she is working on two to three pieces at a time.

“I want to bring something beautiful,” Katherine said. “And as an artist, that was always my intent, creating this space, or something that's beautiful, that people can enjoy.”

Clowning around

Portraying a sibling relationship, Cissy and The Man have different approaches to reaching a shared goal – The Man prefers things to be done correctly the first time and done well, while Cissy prefers to take a less conventional route to obtain the same outcome.

The dynamic, Katherine said, works to show the audience that differences among people can be beneficial.

“We’re gonna do this song, and we’re gonna do it right,” Jason said. “And she comes and throws a curve ball.”

As a duo, they are intentional when it comes to portraying themselves as friendly clowns. Cissy is also a talking clown which she finds makes her more welcoming.

“I’ve found that it’s much more engaging and less intimidating, especially for kids, when you can talk,” Katherine said. “I make a really big point to give people space and be invited into their space, because nothing's worse than having someone be afraid of me on my side. It's hard to react to that when you don't want to make people cry.”

Cissy’s name is another facet that breaks down any barriers between her and the audience. It came from her siblings calling her “Sissy” growing up, although she spells it with a “C” to make it a little bit different. The familiarity that comes with the name helps make people more comfortable, Katherine said, adding that Cissy’s name resonates with the younger girls in the audience.

Every performance Cissy and The Man put on follows some sort of storyline that each routine works to string together, with the goal of sending the audience home with a message. They normally base their storyline on the theme of whatever event they are performing at.

“It’s really exciting to sometimes do a Sunday morning [service],” Katherine said. “God created the clown and He can put it in a church. Clowning can say things that people sometimes don’t want to or are not sure how to... you can use that to tell a lot about people and emotions and relationships.”

Reflecting on her desire to bring joy and beauty to the world, she said audience members don’t have to laugh in order to enjoy her and The Man when they take whatever stage they’re on.

"We want to create a moment of joy and beauty that people can step away, relax, enjoy themselves and find peace and then can come back and deal and that’s where I think the healing comes,” she said.

In the past, Cissy and The Man have done both emotional and physical handicap clowning. Katherine would love to do clown care at some point, where she would go into hospitals and bring joy to patients.

“It heals,” Katherine said of clowning. “I feel like clowning can be very healing.”