Christopher Brooks wants you to listen.

Not to your phone or another screen, but to real, live music happening outside.

On Sunday, April 16, Brooks and about 17 other musicians will perform composer Terry Riley’s essential 20th century piece, “In C,” for free at Buchanan Park.However, attendees won’t need to just sit in a chair and face musicians staring back – the musicians will be arranged in a circle so that onlookers can walk among them and feel the music as closely as possible.

Just as long as they don’t talk.

“I'm really fanatic about listening,” Brooks says in his home near the park. “In a more general sense, listening would be a good thing, in society, right? Everybody is saying, 'Those other people don't listen!' People need to listen a lot more and pay attention a lot more. The piece is going to last 40 minutes to an hour, and someone who spends that amount of time immersing themselves in this work, I think will come out the other end ... something has altered a little bit in the universe, something has changed.”

Composed in 1964, “In C” is made up of 53 different musical phrases, to be played by musicians for any amount of time, to be repeated at whim. Musician Brian Eno once described “In C” as “...a packet of seeds, and those musical seeds, once planted, turned into the piece. And they turned into that a different version of that piece every time.”

The swirling mix of strings and brass is both complex and meditative. Brooks describes this idea as “beautiful avant-garde"

“So many outdoor concerts are people playing way too loud, everybody sits there and talks ... I hate that,” says Brooks, who has written columns about the subject for LNP | LancasterOnline.

“So, this is a little bit of a counterexample of that. I've got an argument that I'm making, that music should be quiet, and listening is the essential thing. I think being very quiet, in its own way, is audience participation.”

Brooks is an accomplished violinist and has lived in Lancaster since 1984, performing with the Reading, Harrisburg and York Symphony Orchestras, among many others.

If You Go What: Performance of Terry Riley’s “In C” by a 17-piece ensemble. Where: Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster. When: 4 p.m., Sunday, April 16. Cost: Free.

Brooks wrote his proposal for the project in 2020 and spent much of his time since then gathering musicians, writing grants and contacting local music programs. He received funds from the Lancaster County Foundation, as well as a Music Performance Trust Fund grant from the Local 294 Greater Lancaster chapter of the American Federation of Musicians union for the project. Brooks initially wanted to involve high school music students in the project, but says he didn’t hear a response after writing to every single one ("I gave it the old college try, put that in," Brooks says).

The musicians

The group Brooks arranged includes all manner of string and brass musicians and a percussionist whose sole job is to hit eight notes at 108 beats per minute for the entire performance.

At the groups’ last rehearsal in Buchanan Park, drummer Ed Haggard tried out a variety of percussion instruments before landing on a woodblock.

“This is a little different for me. I’m used to getting people dancing with the drums,” says Haggard, who regularly plays with a percussion ensemble called “The Love Drums.”

Other musicians come from all corners of the area’s vast musical network, including: – Anna Nye, an adjunct French horn professor at Lancaster Bible College and performer with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra – Robert Spence, director of musical studies at Elizabethtown College – Michael Jamanis, director of Music for Everyone’s “Music in the Schools” program – Venona Detrick of the York Symphony Orchestra – Priscilla Howard, violinist with the Hershey Symphony Orchestra. –Nina Vieru, Delaware County Symphony concertmaster. Other participants are John P. Herr, Cheryl Staherski, Ricky Staherski, Michael Vitale, David M. Wilson, Nicole Fassold-Harabaru, Mary Loyer, Terry Millard, Mark Dundore and Patrick Murphy. Whether or not Brooks will play is still up in the air.

At the last rehearsal on Sunday, April 2, Brooks took on more of a ringleader role, advising the musicians on when and how to play the piece so that it can fully become itself at the actual performance. The group started performing close together before Brooks told everyone to move several feet back to create a wider circle so onlookers could walk between them.

Unlike some orchestras and other highfalutin contexts where live music is created, Brooks encourages attendees of all ages to experience “In C” in the park.

“The nice thing about this situation is - OK, so if you've never been to a symphony performance and they're playing a (Johannes) Brahms symphony, you've got to sit there and be really quiet, because if you go like this (moves in his seat), people are going to look at you funny,” Brooks says.“But here, you can walk through it.I'm all for bringing kids to concerts.It's not bad for an 8-year-old to know how to sit still, right?”

Brooks intends for the performance to avoid most normal orchestral cliches, but laments that he will still have to give a brief introduction to the proceedings.

"If you want to learn about the piece, there is something called the internet,” Brooks says. “But I'm going to say, ‘feel free to please meander around the musicians, but one thing - do not talk. If you want to talk, go away. This is about listening. Let's play.’”