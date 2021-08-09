In terms of sheer anticipated audience size, the biggest concert event in central Pennsylvania this summer will be performed by a jam band that initially formed in 1983.

That's right − Vermont's favorite sons Phish will be playing two concerts Tuesday and Wednesday at Hersheypark Stadium, which means tens of thousands of concertgoers will step into the jamzone for several hours of riffs, licks and funny lyrics. For more information on Phish tickets, click here.

Among the crowd may very well be some fans who have never encountered the band or its seemingly-mystical pull on the true believers who have followed the band for years or even decades at this point.

To get the full rundown, I've consulted with friend, LNP|LancasterOnline colleague and Phish fan of over two decades Mike Andrelczyk in the hopes of providing an entryway to the myth and legend of Phish.

To start, do you want to go over your Phish history, or Phishtory?

So, my actual live concert history is really nothing compared to people that act like 100 concerts is nothing. I've only probably been to 15, but what kind of sucks is that my prime time of going to see them or touring with them, post-college for me, they were on hiatus.

My first show was in Hershey, it was Sept. 15, 2000. I know the whole thing, I could run the whole setlist down right now. Even before that, I had a cousin that was a little older than me, and I'd go into his room and there would be tapes and books. It was always something I was curious about, and maybe a little skeptical, too - before I knew what it was, you'd see fans that were pretty spaced out, and I was a pretty straight-laced middle school kid. But then I started listening to the tapes and thought it was pretty cool.

If you count the "couch tour," I've probably seen over 100. It's pretty sweet also, because there's a Phish radio on Sirius XM where they play the concerts the day after they happen. So, I'm definitely keeping up with every concert that happens, much to Stacey's (Mike's wife) chagrin.

Why does Phish inspire so much fanaticism?

What I think is cool about them is that you can enjoy it on a surface level of a fun concert that has a party atmosphere. Fans are generally pretty cool and it's a very welcoming, fun time. It's a band that will reward you the deeper you go, so the more obsessive you get into it, is the more you get out of it, in a way. So, if you would follow along with every show of the tour, you might see a new style of playing.

On this tour, for example, it seems like they're a lot more synthy-type jams and highlighting their keyboard player more. They're a band that loves to have threads or almost jokes that go through their whole tour, so they might do callbacks or tease songs they played a couple of tours ago.

You mentioned your first show at Hershey back in 2000, and I know the band has played in the area several times over the decades. Are many of the nearby shows particularly notable in the Phish canon?

There's a '95 one show in Hershey that I think is pretty popular among the fans. They obviously have tons of live recordings, but they released this '95 show officially in the 'Live Phish Series.' Another local one would be the Santander Arena show in Reading, Oct. 29, 2013. I think they really kind of bring it when they're in the Northeast.

Could you describe, maybe in a way that a newspaper might allow, the pre-show lot scene at a Phish show?

Well, you definitely want to watch out for flying frisbees, keep your head up. I think the fans generally are very friendly. If you're hanging out beforehand, there's going to be music coming from people's cars, people hanging out and eager to talk and nerd out about the shows. You're never going to feel like you don't fit in.

Similar to the Grateful Dead, they have almost a community farmer's market area that kind of travels around with the band. I feel like the lot food has really stepped up from the '90s, so you can probably have a good pre-show meal there. For the most part, if people are selling food at a stand, you're good to go. But if some weird guy in dreads shimmies up and offers you some food behind a car or something, you might want to think twice about that (laughs).

Since there's already been nine shows along this tour, how do you think it's gone thus far? And do you have any specific hopes for these Hershey shows?

From what I've heard - because I've been listening to them on replays the next day - for having not played together for a while, they're really on it. Sometimes you expect them to be a little rusty if it's the first shows of tour, but they've been crushing it and jamming a lot. They had a run of shows with at least one 20-minute jam for four shows in a row.

And again, what's cool about them is that even though they've never had any official hits, they have plenty of hits in their crowd. They could sit back and play all of these classic songs from the '90s, but they don't. They always have new material, not on a nightly basis, but maybe every other night you'll hear songs that you never heard them play before, new covers, new arrangements, all of that.

How do you think your fanship of the band has grown over the years?

I was hooked pretty fast right away. It's something that I always have good memories of. If they're touring, I'm listening to them heavy. I like to listen to a lot of other music, too, and that's actually what's cool about them, too - they probably introduced me to tons of music, whether it was through covers or them mentioning stuff in interviews. It gives you a pretty rich music education.

I think it's cool that it's music that's been in my life for so long now, so it feels comfortable, but it's constantly changing, so it feels more real, in a way. There are bands you could go and see that just play their hits and don't change even though they're still around playing.

Mike's Encore Content Reprise Keep on jamming: There’s no shortage of live Phish albums to keep the party going after the Hershey concerts. Historic Hershey: Released in 2007 as part of the official Live Phish Downloads series, the band’s epic Dec. 1 1995 Hersheypark Arena concert features expansive versions of “Mike’s Song,” “Weekapaug Groove,” “Stash” and “David Bowie,” as well as shout-outs to Homer Simpson, “the Land of Chocolate” and “King of Prussia.” The Baker’s Dozen: Phish’s legendary 13-show “no repeats” run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden is a good look at modern-era live Phish. The band treated the audience to never-before-played covers and plenty of tasty jams. Phish issued 13 selections from the historic run as a three-CD or six-LP box set. The Baker’s Dozen album is also available to stream on Spotify. Swimming in the streams: The best way to stay current (yes, that was another water pun) is to watch the official webcasts of each show in real-time or on-demand on LivePhish.com. The band also has the LivePhish app available as a paid or free version with a variety of live and studio releases. Fans can also tune into Phish’s Youtube channel to watch the first song of each of the band’s customary two sets for free and select live videos from current and previous tours. Fans can also access next-day replays of concerts on SiriusXM’s Phish Radio channel.