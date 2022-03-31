Lancaster city's monthly First Friday event is back in full swing for April with several different art galleries and live performances.

Some events include a April Fool's Day-themed scary movie viewing, a Ukraine benefit painting sale and an exhibit that focuses on missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Here are 25 events to check out for First Friday.

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery in Altana will feature works from artists Jazmine Gabriel, Jenni Buffington, Megan Nelson, Thomas Valentine, Jain Falcon and Steven Georges.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Curio will host works from Jeremy Waak's collection, "Post-Industrial Fetish." Waak uses metals like copper, silver and brass to make machine-like art. The gallery describes the works as "miniature in their size and inspired by machines more at home on a construction site or warehouse floor, they seemingly defy their potential absurdity and obsolescence due to their presentation as an object of Art."

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

David Lyall Home & Design

Works from Lancaster artist Mark Vogel will be featured in David Lyall Home & Design through April 30. Vogel's style is influenced by contemporary op art, which explores "how color choices and design create structures, motion and depth in the viewers' eyes." Vogel will be in attendance for an artist's reception.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Deerfoot Downtown

Deerfoot Downtown will host works from artist Seres Hofundur, with an artist's reception and wine pairing.

More information: Deerfoot Downtown, 348 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6 to 8 p.m. | More info

Demuth Museum

The Demuth Museum will host the Scholastic Art Awards, an exhibit featuring works from artists from grades 7 to 12. Works deemed the best will be judged in a national competition. The exhibit is visible in person and online and continues through Sunday, April 24.

More information: Demuth Museum, 120 East King St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Ellister's Elixirs

Ellister's Elixirs will host works from artists Marie Scoggin, Leah Fox and Suzy Wurtz.

More information: Ellister's Elixirs, 332 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Organist Larry Hershey will perform "Organic Reflections: Music of the Passion" in a 30-minute concert experience. Hershey will perform compositions including "When I Survey the Wondrous Cross" from Joe Utterback and "The Last Supper" by Jaromir Weinberger.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8 to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Gallery Grow

Gallery Grow will stay open later for First Friday, celebrating with a complimentary herb-infused wine for those who stop by.

More information: Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Historic Preservation Trust

The Historic Preservation Trust will host artist Evanna Morris for a pop-up art show. For the past 10 years, Morris has focused on watercolor painting.

More information: Historic Preservation Trust, 123 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

The Iris Club

The Iris Club will offer dance lessons before a night of dancing. When participants enter, they will be given a different colored wristband contingent on if they want their partner to be vaccinated and/or masked.

More information: The Iris Club, 323 N. Duke St., Lancaster | Hours: 8:15 p.m. to midnight | Cost: $10 for general admission, $5 for students or starving artists | 18+ | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

Karen Anderer's gallery will feature artist Georganna Lenssen in a solo exhibit titled "Abstracted Alchemy: freeing realism." The exhibit will run through May 7.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Galleries will host works from painter Robert Bitts. His paintings focus on nature, particularly landscapes and spindly tree branches. Bitts will be at the gallery for an artist's reception.

More information: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Museum of Art

The Lancaster Museum of Art will host the Lancaster County Young Artists Awards, which features works of art from students in grades 7 to 12. This is a regional competition and features work of several media, including ceramics, painting, graphic design, sculpture and fibers, among others. The exhibit is also available to view online. Exhibit continues through Sunday, April 24.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. | More info

LancGallery

Artist Andrew Silvius will host works at LancGallery on First Friday. His art pays tribute to his own personal recovery for drug and alcohol abuse.

More information: LancGallery, 309 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 5 p.m. | More info

Move It

Fitness studio Move It will host a fundraiser for local dance group Luna. Proceeds go toward costumes, rentals and venue costs for Luna's performances.

More information: Move It Studio, 33 N. Market St., Second Floor, Lancaster | Hours: 6 to 9:30 p.m. | Cost: $15 for general admission; $75 for VIP event that includes a wine reception and complimentary bag | More info

Mulberry Art Studios

Mulberry Art Studios will host works from artist Heather Hornberger, a self-taught artist from Ephrata. Her new collection is called "Finding Home," and features colorful abstract paintings. Hornberger will be at the studio for an artist's reception.

The art studio will also host David Fishel's exhibit "Esoteric Images: Beyond Photography."

More information: Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Originals by Paris Gallery

Paris Llanso will host her works at her gallery, Originals by Paris. Poet Michael Buckius will read poems from his book, "Mustache in Plain Sight."

More information: Originals by Paris Gallery, 26 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

The Parrot Gallery

The Parrot Gallery will continue to host an exhibit titled "South Africa Reflections" from Lancaster-native artist Renee King. This exhibit focuses on King's oil paintings inspired by her trips to South Africa. The exhibit will continue through May 29.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will continue to host works from illustrator Zach Heffelfinger's exhibit "Sensical Nonsense" through April 3. Heffelfinger has worked on projects for Nickelodeon, Netflix, DC Collectibles and more.

More information: Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 2 to 3 p.m. | More info

Pop of Color Art

Pop of Color Art will host several different artists for a pop-up black, white and grayscale exhibit. It will also feature a painting for sale from artist Bob Wagner called "Ukraine is Bleeding." Proceeds from Wagner's painting will go charity Hope International.

More information: Pop of Color Art, 50 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 12 to 7 p.m. | More info

Pop-Up Shop

Artist Carissa Eichhorn and medicine maker Heidi Benard will host a First Friday pop-up event, featuring works of art for sale, live painting and plant distilling.

More information: Pop-Up Shop, 354 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven will host works from artists Patricia Wertz, Robert Patierno, Carol Lesher and Laura Luce. In addition, the gallery is raffling off works to benefit the World Central Kitchen Fundraiser, which goes to people in Ukraine. Tickets are $5 each and there are more than 30 art options up for raffle.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | More info

United Zion Art Gallery

United Zion will host Dot Stepenaski, who works primarily with pastels. Stepenaski is heavily involved in the local art community, taking part in the Lancaster County and York County art associations.

More information: United Zion Art Gallery at the United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz | Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

The Ware Center

The Ware Center will showcase a performance featuring local Native Americans titled "We're Still Here." For First Friday, Lancaster's Circle Legacy will perform traditional Native American songs and dances, and the audience is invited to participate.

In the Lyet Lobby will be an exhibit called "MMIWG (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls) Memorial Grove," which will feature nearly two dozen red dresses. "Each of the dresses in the grove introduces you to a missing or murdered relative, representing just a portion of thousands of people now missing or murdered," the press release says.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 5:30 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

Zoetropolis will host First Friday Fright Night with '80s film, "April Fool's Day." Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 is required.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 9 p.m. | Cost: $11 | More info