Just like good graphic design, every element of Pennsylvania College of Art & Design’s marathon Designathon event works hand-in-hand.

Students – along with faculty members and PCA&D alumni – take part in a marathon 12-hour design session during which they get real-world experience working with clients. In turn, nonprofit organizations receive free logos and branding materials.

The deadline for nonprofits to apply to be considered for the event is Jan. 10 and more information and applications can be found at bit.ly/Designathon23. Those interested should send questions to Pam Barby, pbarby@pcad.edu.

The 15th annual Designathon event takes place on Feb. 18. PCA&D teams have created materials for more than 100 nonprofit organizations over the event's history.

It’s a lot of hard work, but Pam Barby, an associate professor and chair of graphic design department at PCA&D, says the teams make sure to have some fun too.

“Designathon is a chance for our students, faculty, and alumni to give back to a community that embraces us,” Barby wrote in an email. “It’s our 'THON' of designing, and sometimes, a little dancing.”