The world is ending.

Or, at least it is in “Soon,” Prima Theatre’s first show of the season.

Enter Charlie, a girl living during the hottest year in existence. The news says the world will end soon, so she bunkers down with her three favorite things: peanut butter, Wolf Blitzer and Herschel the Jewish fish.

“Soon” captures this journey with just four on-stage actors. Alongside Imani Moss (Charlie, an aspiring baker) is Matt Donzella (Jonah, a grocery delivery boy), Carmen Castillo (Stevie, Charlie’s roommate) and Ebony Pullum (Adrienne, Charlie’s mom).

Though the play debuted in 2015 at the Signature Theatre in Virginia, its themes may be more relevant now than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The fear and uncertainty of the world’s future leave Charlie a recluse in her home.

Decisions as simple as doing the dishes become a struggle when one’s facing the end of the world.

Charlie’s relatability drew in Philadelphia-based actor Imani Moss.

“I think Charlie is a very strong woman and knows what she wants at times, but finds herself in a situation in which she feels stuck and confused and overwhelmed with the choices in front of her,” Moss says.

One day, Jonah delivers groceries to Charlie’s house and questions her views on life. He pushes her to think more about what she’s missing out on.

Actor Matt Donzella would describe Jonah as a loveable, witty goofball.

Donzella says he felt connected to Jonah, and that he felt as though the character were eerily similar to his own personality.

“He has everyone’s best interests at heart,” Donzella says. “He’s definitely an optimist; I think he’s a young man that’s not necessarily afraid of sharing his emotions.”

But, Donzella credits that to playwright Nick Blaemire’s ability to create relevant dialogue with an informal tone.

“I think that’s what I love about both (Charlie and Jonah): You know both of them,” Donzella says. “They both exist in the world that we live in, and it’s not a stretch.”

The Prima production will mark both Moss and Donzella’s first live performances since the pandemic started. They both say they’re excited to play their respective roles in front of an audience again.

“Theater thrives – and audiences and actors thrive – off being in the room with one another and feeling those emotions together,” says Moss. “That was something that Zoom theater couldn’t give you.”

And they both want audiences to leave with feelings of hope for the future, even amid the uncertainty that real life currently brings.

It’s one of the biggest struggles Charlie has to grapple with in “Soon.” She has to take life into her own hands and enjoy what time she has left, Moss says.

“I want (the audience) to feel a sense of calm about time, because it’s not something we can control,” Moss says. “Coming to terms with that is such a powerful thing.”

The play’s relatability and optimism for the future are some of the reasons that artistic director Mitch Nugent wanted to bring this play to Prima Theater.

“The issues in our world can be overwhelming, so these modern characters offer a fresh and safe lens for which to see ourselves,” Nugent says.