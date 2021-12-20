When the musical "Annie Live!" is rebroadcast on NBC tonight, Monday, Dec. 20, viewers will see a familiar face from Lancaster in the cast.

Broadway actor Eliseo Román, a McCaskey High School graduate who performed in many local theater productions, portrays Daddy Warbucks' butler, Drake, in the popular stage musical that was first broadcast live on NBC Dec. 2.

Román can also be seen as a member of the show's ensemble in a scene set in a Depression-era "Hooverville" homeless camp.

The show re-airs at 8 p.m. tonight, and continues to be available for streaming on Peacock.

Román played Piragua Guy in the original Broadway cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights" and Gloria Estefan's father in Broadway's "On Your Feet!" He was also in the ensemble of Broadway's "Leap of Faith," and has performed in the regional premiere casts of other musicals including "Zorro" and "Little Miss Sunshine."

Román also performs with the New York-based concert choir Broadway Inspirational Voices, which has backed many celebrity artists in stage and television performances.

Román comes home to Lancaster from New York frequently to visit his family.

Earlier this year, he directed the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre's production of "On Your Feet!," which opened in Lancaster in April after its February run at Prather Productions' Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Florida.

Román, a 1978 graduate of McCaskey, worked as a banker in Lancaster while performing in musicals at such local theaters as the Dutch Apple, Ephrata Performing Arts Center and the Fulton Theatre.

"Annie Live!" stars Celina Smith as Annie, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster and Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis.

"Annie," which premiered on Broadway in 1977, is based on the comic strip character "Little Orphan Annie." In the show, as Annie dreams of finding her parents, she gets a break from her "hard-knock life" in the orphanage as a holiday guest in the mansion of millionaire Oliver Warbucks.

The Broadway musical won seven Tony Awards, including best musical.

"Annie Live!" was filmed in front of a live studio audience at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage, Long Island, New York.

The cast also features actor Alan Toy, an activist for the disabled, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Like FDR, Toy survived childhood polio before the availability of the Salk vaccine, and uses a wheelchair. Broadway's original "Annie," Andrea McArdle will portray Eleanor Roosevelt.