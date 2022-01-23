As far as movie releases were concerned, Andrew Garfield has had a great year.

I got into Marvel too late, so I hadn't seen any of his performances in "The Amazing Spiderman." In fact, the first film I've seen with him in it is "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," a 2021 biopic about televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker who fell from grace after their Christian TV news network was found to be rife with fraudulent activity.

The film followed the story mostly from Tammy Faye's perspective, from the time she was a child to the time close to her death. Jessica Chastain played the role, and it was perhaps one of the best performances of her entire career.

Though Chastain received most of the attention for that film, Garfield played several iterations of Jim Bakker with such candor that I asked myself in the movie theater: "Wait, is Andrew Garfield a good actor?"

It was probably a mistake to discount him as just another guy who played Spiderman.

Months after seeing "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," Garfield's performance has stuck with me. His animated godliness, the slow progression of him realizing his power in the relationship, the underlying desires he has throughout the film — he was perfectly cast. He even looks like Jim Bakker.

The best post-movie-watching pasttime is searching to see what other films and TV shows actors have been in, scouring through Wikipedia and somehow ending up on some arbitrary topic like "toe socks" via a long, convoluted rabbit hole journey.

From the Wikipedia excursion came a mental note to pay a special visit to Garfield's upcoming film "Tick, Tick... BOOM."

Lin Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, "Tick, Tick... BOOM," is an adaptation of a production of the same name. It's an autobiographical work about Jonathan Larson, who is most famous for his posthumous release of acclaimed Broadway musical "Rent."

Larson died at 35 of an aortic dissection, possibly caused by undiagnosed Marfan syndrome.

Garfield played in the main role as Larson, singing about turning 30 and the troubles that come with aging, as well as how he dealt with continuous rejection for his dystopian rock musical, "Superbia."

Once again, Garfield approached the role with an enigmatic energy. And, his vocals alongside Vanessa Hudgens (known for playing Gabriella in "High School Musical") were exemplary. Who knew he could sing, too?

Even Miranda had no idea of Garfield's talents until he saw him in a 2018 production of "Angels in America," for which Garfield won a Tony, he told the New York Times.

"I just left thinking, 'Oh, that guy can do anything.' I didn't know if he could sing, but I felt like he could do anything. So I cast him in my head probably a year before I talked to him about it," Miranda says to the New York Times.

Garfield couldn't even sing at the time. He learned how to sing for the movie, according to theater publication What's on Stage.

But, you wouldn't guess it from seeing "Tick, Tick... BOOM."

The song "Therapy," which featured Hudgens, went viral on social media for Garfield's deranged-looking performance during the song. Seeing "Therapy" play out in the movie was a different experience, however, because it was interwoven into a breakup scene Larson had with his girlfriend, Susan, played by Alexandra Shipp.

It perfectly captured the feelings of "craziness" sometimes felt during a fight with a significant other.

Garfield's performance in "Tick, Tick... BOOM" was critically acclaimed; he won a Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for his role.

He so thoroughly embodied both the roles of Jonathan Larson and Jim Bakker — two real-life, enigmatic people — and with such a grace that one would venture to wonder who the real Andrew Garfield is.

I'm already enthralled with all things entertainment, but it's especially gratifying to discover someone "new," who fuels your curiosity and sticks in your brain.

The newfound curiosity may even make it worth it for me to go back and watch the old Spiderman movies.