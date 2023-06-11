When I was around 10 years old, you could regularly find me in a restaurant booth hunched over the pages of the latest Star Weekly or Us Weekly.

I read those glossy pages from cover to cover while my mom worked her shift at the now-closed Irish and Greek pub.

At this time, I was deathly afraid of thunderstorms — the booming sound will still send a chill up my spine if I'm not prepared for it. So, I often tagged along with my mom when she went to work, and diving deep into these magazines provided a welcome distraction.

Before constant access to social media was a given, people had to wait each week to get their magazines with crude headlines, unflattering photos and half-baked stories.

Blake Lively, now married to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, was still dating "Gossip Girl" co-star Penn Badgley in this era. And, what do you mean Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson aren't still together?

I was a gossip maven: I knew who was wearing what, which celebrities just had a messy breakup and what new movies and books were coming out. These magazines complemented the ones I had at home — Seventeen magazine and the occasional Tiger Beat or J-14.

(Fun fact: I met former Seventeen editor Ann Shoket at a journalism convention in 2017 and sobbed while I told her what a huge impact she had had on my life).

Weekly celebrity magazines were arguably my first deep dive into using my news judgment, long before I considered journalism as a career path. I knew to approach most articles with a healthy dose of skepticism while still enjoying the layout and approach.

It's no wonder I'm a features journalist now — though, instead of asking "Who wore it better?", I share when homegrown celebrities like Jonathan Groff and Taylor Kinney are spotted in town.

As it turns out, when you're a curious child, you'll probably become a curious adult. Perhaps a touch nosy, too.

Nowadays, gossip looks and travels differently. You're much more likely to hear gossip be called "tea," and whenever someone says they need to "spill the tea," you know you're about to embark on a wild journey of lightly conflated information.

Social media platform TikTok is ripe with the latest news about celebrities, influencers. Whether or not you know who the subject of the video is, it's still always entertaining.

For instance, I recently learned about indie rock musician Phoebe Bridgers and "Inside" comedian Bo Burnham dating by way of TikTok. Country singer Keith Urban and actor Nicole Kidman were at a Taylor Swift concert together, and Burnham and Bridgers were spotted together in the background of a TikTok video.

And, speaking of Swift, what was up with her and 1975 band frontman Matty Healy?

The delivery methods for gossip have come a long way since the sometimes outdated weekly magazines.

Perhaps the biggest difference now is that people who love celebrity gossip have an easier time connecting to others that care about the same information. There's more of a community dedicated to it.

A littler me would have to wait until the fleeting moments when my mom had a break in her shift to talk about the latest news. Now, I can just hop on TikTok, Twitter or Reddit to find near-instant gratification.

Though this information has no true bearing on how my day-to-day life operates, being up to date on all the newest celebrity gossip is a fun escape.

Sometimes, that's just what the doctor ordered.