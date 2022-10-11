Amy Grant, popular for hits like "Baby, Baby" as well as an extensive contemporary Christian catalog, will perform at American Music Theatre at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

Tickets are $49, $59 and $69, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, for American Music Theatre members. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

In her 40-year career, Grant has accumulated six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 singles, six Grammy Awards and 26 Dove Awards.

American Music Theatre is located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E. For tickets and more information, visit amtshows.com or call 800-648-4102.

