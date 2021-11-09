For writer and director Andrea McCormick, it's always Christmas. In fact, some of her friends dub her the "Christmas Queen."

For the past 12 years, McCormick has created the yearly Christmas production at American Music Theatre, an annual tradition that brings people in from near and far.

Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Music Theatre had to cancel its Christmas show.

To celebrate the theater's full comeback, McCormick created an all-new version of the Christmas show "Winter Wonderland," which debuts Tuesday, Nov. 9.

"We hope it’ll be a huge homecoming for people who have made this a holiday tradition and come every year," says McCormick. "We also hope it will inspire new people to come check us out, create memories with us and start a new family tradition."

This show will offer something new for everyone who comes this year, McCormick says.

Here's what you need to know before going to American Music Theatre's "Winter Wonderland" production.

The basics

"Winter Wonderland" kicks off Nov. 9 and continues through Dec. 30.

The production has near-daily showings, and most days offer multiple show times. (Check out American Music Theatre's website for specific dates and times). The show is two hours long with a brief intermission.

Tickets cost $46 for adults, $23 for children and $36 for American Music Theatre members.

While it's recommended that those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks in the theater, there's no formal mask requirement. Seats are not distanced, either.

“Do what makes you feel comfortable," McCormick says.

American Music Theatre's website asks that people who are feeling unwell, or have symptoms of COVID-19, not attend the show.

What's new

The theater has put on renditions of "Winter Wonderland" before, but this edition will feature new experiences for visitors.

For instance, it features a new setlist of holiday classics. McCormick says she picks songs yearly depending on who is cast in the show. There's also an all-new set design, new costumes and a different cast.

The production is set in a Bavarian-style mountain village, and it's "all about family and the town coming together to celebrate Christmas," McCormick says.

“This year, it’s off the charts with musical talent,” McCormick says.

The production features American Music Theatre fan-favorites, like Michael J. Austin, who performed in Christmas shows there from 2011-2014 and again in 2019 for "Joy to the World," as well as Madison Paige Buck, who has performed in four other Christmas shows.

“I feel like it’s our most powerful assembly of voices and talent that we’ve ever had," McCormick says. "And I’ve said that in the past, because it really was, but this year is just, the group talent is extreme.”

McCormick says she wants people to be surprised at the level of talent in the production. She wants people to think, “I can’t believe that I’m sitting here in Lancaster, PA and this is what I’m hearing. And that I’m not in New York ... that I’m not watching this on some big television award show.”

A year-long process

McCormick, and those she works with, spend all year developing their Christmas shows.

“In the summer, when everyone is just enjoying the sun and summer music, we’re all blasting Christmas music,” McCormick says with a laugh. “It’s very weird, but it’s very typical for all of us.”

The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of uncertainty for productions worldwide. It has been nearly two years since the last Christmas show happened at American Music Theatre. Many people have since started other careers or have left the business, McCormick says.

The road to making another Christmas show hasn't been easy, McCormick says.

“For us, it’s been an emotional journey, it's been a physical journey of deciding, ‘how are we going to get back together?'" McCormick says.

Getting back to action was like "being shot out of a cannon like, OK, we’re back, clear out the cobwebs," McCormick says.

Fast facts

Here are some things you may not know about "Winter Wonderland."

- The show is completely live

McCormick says she has a hard time convincing people of that.

"It’s completely live," McCormick says. "The sound of everything, and the execution, it’s so expansive that most audience members think that we have recorded elements built into the show. But we don’t."

- Some costume changes happen in 30 seconds

The cast is much smaller than it appears to audiences because of the vast amount of quick costume changes, McCormick says.

- The show features a teen and youth cast, too

McCormick says the theater has a locally based teen and youth cast so that those who are close to the area can pursue theater on a big scale. The kids work with the actors on stage.

By the Numbers Here's a look at "Winter Wonderland" by the numbers: 49: Total number of performers in the show (18 singers/dancers, 9 orchestra members, 22 youth/teens) 27: Total number of Lancaster County performers in the show (16 adults, 11 youth/teens) 3: Sets of relatives in this year's show (one husband/wife, one brother/sister, three sisters) 9: Average number of costume changes per performer 28: Number of songs in the show Over 300: Hours rehearsed 150: Showtime hours by the end of the run 19 years: Length of time Andy Roberts, the cast's most-veteran performer and member of the orchestra, has worked in Christmas shows at AMT 7 years: Length of time Randy Jeter, a singer, has worked in Christmas shows at AMT 39: Number of times "Christmas" is sung in the show 12: Number of Christmas trees at AMT 5: Number of on-stage set changes 16: Number of penguins in one scene 23: Number of years AMT has presented a Christmas show