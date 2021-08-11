NBC’s "America’s Got Talent" live shows began Tuesday night — but unfortunately, no local talent will be on the season's remaining episodes.

Previously, New York-based group JW’s Inspirational Singers was featured on the show. Four Lancaster County performers, Jay Poff, Reji Woods, Michael Fisher and Joshua William Green, performed as part of that group.

Additionally, Lancaster native and Penn Manor High School grad Donovan Hoffer, who recently performed in Prima Theatre's "Queen/Journey" show, also made an appearance on "America's Got Talent."

However, T.3, a vocal tenor group that performed at the Fulton Theatre in June, will appear on the live show Tuesday, Aug. 17.

T.3 is one of 36 acts that will perform, 12 per episode, during three weeks of quarterfinals shows that began Tuesday night. Elimination episodes air Wednesdays.

In between the auditions and the live shows, AGT judges get together in secret and winnow down the acts they voted for in the audition phase. Neither JW’s Inspirational Singers nor Hoffer made the judges’ cut — despite both acts receiving ovations and positive feedback from the celebrity judges after their auditions.