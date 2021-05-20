As Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about the pandemic continue to relax, another prominent Lancaster County music venue is ready to open its doors once again.

American Music Theatre reopens officially for in-person ticket sales starting on Monday, June 7. The first show onstage since March 2020 will be country legend Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives on Saturday, June 19.

AMT currently has nearly 50 concerts on its already-crowded show schedule, including some already announced for early 2022.

Brandon Martin, the venue's director of operations, says in a news release the theater will continue to maintain the upgraded sanitation measures as per updated CDC guidelines. Additionally, fully vaccinated patrons will be able to attend shows without having to wear masks.

To see the full list of upcoming concerts at American Music Theatre, check out our guide to this summer's best concerts throughout Lancaster County and beyond below. For specific ticketing info, visit AMTshows.com.

