One of Lancaster County's most fervent food supporters is plotting a return.

"Good Eats" and "Iron Chef America" star Alton Brown is bringing his "Beyond the Eats" tour to American Music Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 21. Tickets range from $64-$84 and go on sale on Friday, March 5.

In years past, Brown proclaimed that "The best salad in the world is in Lancaster, PA," specifically one found at the restaurant Luca. Similarly, Brown declared Ma(i)son one of his favorite restaurants in 2016.

The "Beyond the Eats" show will take the form of a "live culinary variety show," with food-related comedy, music and science.

For more information, visit AMTshows.com