Sarah Garrett, a team leader and graphic designer at Building Character, didn’t recognize the masked man until she saw his name on the receipt. The customer she’d just rang up a for purchase of vintage clothing and artwork was Alton Brown – author and host of “Good Eats.”

Garrett says she had a funny conversation about the vintage fur-lined coat Brown was purchasing before she realized who he was.

“I was just doing my normal silly customer service thing, but as soon as I realized who he was, I became self-consciously aware of everything I was saying,” says Garrett. “I’ve seen pretty much every episode of ‘Cutthroat Kitchen,' but I got so nervous I couldn’t think of the name of the show.”

Garrett says Brown, who was shopping at the downtown vintage clothing and craft store with his wife, was friendly and down-to-earth. He agreed to pose with her and her manager Joel Henry for a picture for the store’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Brown, who is in town ahead of his “Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats” show at American Music Theatre on Thursday, talked with Garrett and her manager about his live show and even offered them tickets.

Garrett says she recommended a few other downtown stores for Brown to check out as he made he was down the 300 block of North Queen Street.

“The other night his show in Lancaster was advertised on Facebook and I just remember thinking to myself ‘Man, it sure would be funny if he came into Building Character,’” says Garrett. “I didn’t think it would actually happen though.”

It's not the first time Brown was spotted in Lancaster city. In 2016, Brown claimed that the now-closed Ma(i)son was one of his favorite restaurants.

One year later, he shared on social media that Italian restaurant Luca, at 436 W. James St. in Lancaster city, had the "best salad in the world."

