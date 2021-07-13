Libraries are generally quiet places, so it’s not very surprising that Mailyn Dosh, 6, and her sister, Harper, 5, of Lancaster were tip-toeing outside of the Manheim Township Public Library.

But a couple of minutes later, they were doing jumping jacks.

The sisters were participating in the library’s new StoryWalk experience, officially unveiled in June. The free StoryWalks combine exercise and literacy for both children and adults.

What are StoryWalks?

StoryWalks take a children’s book, cut it apart, and spread the pages through stations distanced a couple feet from each other. At each station, participants read a section from the book, and do a corresponding activity. They were created in 2007 by librarian Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

“It’s nice because it engages the literacy that we already normally do, but now we’re talking physical activity,” says Karin Rezendes, youth services manager at Manheim Township Public Library.

The library arranged the activities into four categories: ‘Did you know?’ which gives fun facts, ‘Think about it,’ which promotes critical thinking, ‘Let’s Move,’ for physical activity prompts, and ‘Act It Out,’ which tests the guests’ acting skills to relate to the story.

The book “Chicken Story Time,” by local author Sandy Asher, is currently on display at the library. Rezendes hopes to change the stories monthly.

THINK ABOUT IT: StoryWalks were created in 2007. How many years ago was that?

Libraries shifting to outdoor programming

Rezendes says now is the “perfect time” to do StoryWalks because it provides another way for people to use the library.

“We’re trying to find things that people can do outdoors, but also be socially distanced,” Rezendes says.

The COVID-19 pandemic struck the Manheim Township library significantly, encouraging those in charge of programming to think outside the box. The library did some “experimenting” during the pandemic, such as placing curbside book pickups and scheduling appointments, says Joyce Sands, executive director.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, the library didn’t miss a beat — it is as busy as it was pre-pandemic.

“I think people miss the library,” Rezendes says. “Their kids are out of school now. They’re looking for things to do that don’t involve screens. So we’ve been very busy.”

The library also offers other outdoor programming, such as storytimes and professional presenters.

“We’ve been to the library before, but we’ve never been outside,” Mailyn Dosh says.

DID YOU KNOW? StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 13 countries.

What are the benefits of StoryWalks?

StoryWalks combine all the things you want your kids to be doing, Rezendes says. “They’re reading; but there’s physical activity, they’re using critical thinking,” she says.

In “Chicken Story Time,” for example, participants are to tip-toe from one display to another, to mimic how quiet a library can be. Two displays later, participants are challenged to do a jumping jack for every purple book they can find in the illustration.

When Rezendes picks a book to display for the StoryWalk, she looks for books that have engaging art, and are colorful. All ages can use the StoryWalk — Rezendes recalled that she’s seen teenagers participate in the activities.

“We’re trying to pull the things that make libraries special and the things that make the StoryWalk special into the story,” Rezendes says.

Libraries are so much more than books, says Rezendes, who has been working in libraries for almost 16 years. Along with providing literacy, library services offer youth and adult programming, build relationships with families and connect patrons to resources and outreach at schools.

“The nice thing about public librarianship is you do serve the entire community and from one day to the next, you never know what that will entail,” Sands says.

ACT IT OUT: Think of your favorite book. Who is the main character in that book? How would they act in a quiet library?

Why do a StoryWalk?

The public reaction to the library’s StoryWalk, Rezendes says, has been positive. At their StoryWalk’s last station, guests can scan a QR code to take a short survey of their experience.

“People are excited to see what story will be next,” she says. “It’s not one of those things that’s once and done, it’s one of those things that’s been changing all the time.”

Mailyn’s favorite activity of the StoryWalk was jumping jacks. She found the story easy to read, and liked the illustrations in the book.

Sands notes that there will always be a fresh group of children and their families to come through and participate in a StoryWalk. The intention is to keep the StoryWalk up year-round, as Rezendes has some fall and winter-themed selections.

“There’s an infinite number of books that we can do with this, so it can stay fresh and new for years and years,” Rezendes says.

LET’S MOVE: Mailyn’s favorite activity at the StoryWalk was jumping jacks. Get up and do 10 jumping jacks!