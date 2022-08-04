If seeing Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic on the big screen has you itching for more of the King, American Music Theatre just announced a weekend of programming for you.

A weekend in January 2023 will offer two shows dedicated to Presley's life and music.

"Elvis Birthday Bash" will bring two shows to the theater Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The concert will feature impersonators Scot Bruce and Mike Albert who play younger and older Elvis, respectively.

"Mike Albert's Elvis Gospel Show with the Stamps Quartet" is scheduled for Jan 22 at 3 p.m and will highlight Elvis' love of gospel music.

Tickets for shows "Elvis Birthday Bash" and "Mike Albert's Elvis Gospel Show with the Stamps Quartet" go on sale Aug. 13. Tickets for each show are $39.

To buy tickets and learn more, visit amtshows.com/events.