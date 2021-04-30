There’s a song on the new album from Lancaster-based band seasonal that begins with these lyrics:

“When you die, it’s gonna hurt like hell/ I’ll spend six weeks in my bed/ And I still won’t feel myself/ When you’re gone, you’re never coming back/ Every family party from then on is gonna be a wreck.”

The song, “Title Estuary,” was written by seasonal lyricist and singer Ethan McDonnell. In mid-April of 2020, McDonnell, 26, died tragically after complications following a surgery to repair a ruptured intestine.

It is nearly impossible to talk about the new — and more than likely last — seasonal album, “The Summers to Come,” without talking about McDonnell.

“My plan was to put a lot of effort into promotion for the album, prior to Ethan dying,” drummer Nick Lowry says. “It took a while to figure out how exactly we go about doing this.”

“And we also had conversations like, should we even be doing this? Do we feel comfortable doing this?” bassist John Halfpenny says. “I personally brought this to the guys, like, ‘I don’t want anyone to think this is us capitalizing on something like this.’ It was a very delicate line, because we had the OK from his family, they want it out. So, we’re putting it out and hope people listen to it.”

When a band releases a new album, typically the members will play release shows, maybe tour and discuss the music with press. The three members of seasonal, rounded out by guitarist and vocalist Josh Sperow, who currently lives in Woodbridge, Virginia, can’t do that for a variety of reasons.

Nevertheless, they say they are immensely proud of this work, and call it the best thing they have done as a band.

“I shared the album with Ethan’s parents a few months ago. I don’t think his mom has been able to listen to it, I know his dad has, and we’ve been in touch,” Lowry says. “It’s weird. I work in the public relations field, so I know that if you’re pitching something to the media, you need a story. Obviously, you write an album and your frontman dies before releasing it, that is a big hook, but not one that you really want at all. I never want it to be something that we use. It’s also tricky, because at the same time, this is art that the three of us put a lot of time into, so it deserves to come out. It’d be weird if we didn’t acknowledge it, but we don’t want to make it the entire focus.”

‘The whole existence of the band, in one release’

The road to “The Summers to Come” was nearly a decade in the making. Lowry, Halfpenny and Sperow all attended Millersville University and played in bands together until 2015, when Lowry suggested his childhood friend McDonnell be a frontman for a new project.

Lowry and McDonnell grew up in Fleetwood, bonding over bands like Death Cab for Cutie and American Football. The band released two EPs, “The World We Chose to See” in 2015 and “seasonal” in 2017. From there, the band started down the path to a full-length album, one that would take several years and many hundreds of miles to complete.

“The album, in a lot of ways, is the whole existence of the band, in one release,” Sperow says.

Says Halfpenny, “I think this is what all the ambition and all that we wanted seasonal to be in that first release, it all came to be in this album.”

The eight tracks on the album were largely born out of jams and writing sessions throughout 2018, first at the band’s former practice space on East Frederick Street and later at Lowry’s father’s vacation home on Newton Lake in Greenfield Township.

“Looking back, I’m amazed that we never got a noise complaint,” Lowry says with a laugh. “I always take it as, if we sounded (bad), then someone would complain.”

The lake house provided the band a space to write, practice and later record parts of the album.

“It was a lot of tracking time, but there was also time spent cooking meals together, making drinks, watching scary movies and hanging out,” Halfpenny says.

A single location would help center the band, as well — the four bandmates were rarely in the same place, much less the same state for much of the recording. McDonnell would move from Fleetwood to Ephrata to Lancaster city, just in time for Sperow to move to Baltimore and then Virginia. Similarly, drums were recorded in a manic 10-hour session in a Brooklyn, New York, studio.

Over the course of several long weekends in 2019, the album was recorded with the help of friend and producer Cody Prang. Prang balanced recording sessions with studying for a Ph.D. in biological anthropology, which he now teaches as an assistant professor at Texas A&M College of Liberal Arts.

The band says Prang was instrumental to the album getting finished, from schlepping a mobile recording studio setup from New York City to the lake house to volunteering his own bedroom as a practice space for the band, leaving him to stay at his girlfriend’s house.

Nearly all of the tracking was completed at the end of 2019, except for a contribution none of the band could have seen coming.

Near the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, Death Cab for Cutie keyboardist and guitarist Dave Depper posted a message on social media asking for donations to a Musicares fund for out-of-work musicians. For a $50 donation, Depper would play on any songs that musicians cared to send him.

McDonnell was going to wait until the morning after seeing the post to send Depper some money, but his fiancé, Julia, encouraged him to reach out the same night.

It ended up being the right move, as Depper was inundated with responses and closed out the offer after receiving 30 submissions. After sending several emails back and forth, Depper would eventually contribute keyboards to “Rubber & Plastic” and “Title Estuary,” and keyboards and vocals to “The Summers to Come.”

“We’re such big Death Cab fans, and Ethan was the Death Cab fan of them all,” Lowry says. “It was a really special thing. It’s such a bummer that he never got to actually hear the mixes with Dave’s parts. That’s the craziest part.”

The band was able to contact Depper to let him know of McDonnell’s passing, and according to the band, Depper sent a letter expressing his condolences. Depper did not respond to emails by the time of this writing.

“If I remember correctly, when Ethan brought the idea to us, he was like, ‘If we like it, we’ll use it, and if not, I want the mixes for myself and that’s how it’ll be,’ ” Lowry says. “He really wanted it, and it ended up being great. There was nothing that we didn’t use. (Depper) came in and added that flavor and texture and some really cool harmony parts.”

There’s an extra layer of sad coincidence, too, as seasonal covered Death Cab’s “Cath...” at their final show in February 2020 at The Kaleidoscope.

Summers to come

In the months that followed McDonnell’s death, Lowry, Halfpenny and Sperow remained unsure of how to proceed.

The album itself is, in many ways, a tribute to loss. Songs such as “This Time Next Year” and “Tidal Estuary” ring with emotional lyrics that now sound different considering the circumstances. In a vacuum, it’s already an emotional album with soaring guitars and beautiful soundscapes.

While that is still true, to ignore the specter of death that now hangs over the music could be considered a disservice.

“The last song, ‘The Summers to Come,’ is a very hard song for us to listen to,” Sperow says. “It’s hit or miss — I’ll either get through it or I’m just crying the entire time. That whole end bit, ‘Now I look forward to the summers to come, where I’ll call you up and make plans that never come to fruition.’ That gets me every time. Even the way its mixed, where he sounds so close to the microphone.”

In late May, the band, along with McDonnell’s family and friends, will finally get a chance to begin the formal grieving process with an outdoor memorial planned in his hometown of Fleetwood.

“It’s been a full year of having thoughts about it, and then spiraling out about it, and what could have been,” Sperow continues. “I think we’re all looking forward to the memorial service, because none of us really got to get any closure on the whole thing. It’s been challenging. We don’t really know what his last 48 hours were like, and I think on some level, we all want to know, but we don’t want to make anyone relive that trauma.”

There has been talk between the band members of hosting a listening party, or even a special concert featuring guest vocalists, but as of now, nothing has been decided.

As musicians, Sperow, Halfpenny and Lowry aren’t finished, either. Sperow says he has an album’s worth of material mostly written, though it remains to be seen what shape or name that it will be released under. While seasonal as a band and concept died with McDonnell, the music will continue to live for many more summers to come.

“I don’t think we’ll ever have a finish line with this,” Halfpenny says. “It’s exactly what we’ve been trying to achieve for years. It’s the best thing we’ve ever put out, and as that group, it’s the last thing that we’ll put out. I don’t think it’ll ever end. It could be 25 years from now, sitting around with buddies, and I’ll say, ‘I used to play in a band and here’s the record, let’s listen to it.’ I’ll want people to hear it forever.”

seasonal's "The Summers to Come" is available now on all streaming platforms.