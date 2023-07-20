The idea for a comeback album started as a conversation at a cookout among longtime friends.

In 2016, Jeremy Bentley invited friends Keith Wilson, Chiemena Ukazim and Jeff Royer to his Lancaster home.

Life looks a little different for the friend group and bandmates than it used to. Each member now has a family and career separate from their musical endeavors.

Bentley, Wilson, Ukazim and Royer were on the path to commercial success around 20 years ago with their rock band Movies With Heroes, which opened for bands like Coheed and Cambria at the now-closed Chameleon Club.

It all came to a halt in 2006, and they haven't released new music since.

Nearly 10 years after the band dissipated, they decided at that 2016 cookout to start working on a new album without pressure or a time frame.

"We were just like ... let's fulfill ourselves creatively and make something we're really proud of at this stage in our lives," Bentley says. "It (was) going to be worth it for everybody if we saw this through in the best way possible."

The album, "Bring on the Night," was released this year, and Movies With Heroes will reunite on stage July 29 for a one-night-only album release celebration at Phantom Power.

How it happened

Movies With Heroes started with Wilson, Royer and Bentley in the late 1990s. Wilson was a student at Lancaster Mennonite High School, while Royer and Bentley were both Manheim Township High School students. They were introduced through a mutual friend.

Other band members came and went, but later addition Ukazim stayed long term.

If You Go What: Movies With Heroes concert with openers Styles Murphy and Corsage. When: Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m. Where: Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville. Cost: $15 in advance, or $20 the day of the show. Additional information: Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. More info: lanc.news/MoviesWithHeroesConcert.

Movies With Heroes hit its peak in 2006, lauded by the likes of music magazines Alternative Press and Metal Hammer.

"Movies With Heroes has all the cards in place to achieve success. ... They sparkle because of the absolute quality of their work. It would be a real sin for anyone to risk not taking notice," reads a blurb in Metal Hammer.

Movies With Heroes released an album under local label CI Records, and the band was working with an agent in California with hopes of being signed to a major label.

"In 2006, that was both the time that we were most successful that we ever were, but it's also when the wheels started to come off," says singer and guitarist Wilson. "We were grinding hard enough that it was just a little too much for everybody."

The band quickly went from five members to two, with just Wilson and Royer remaining. They cobbled together a temporary band of friends who knew their music and did a final tour in Europe.

"After that, we were in a lot of debt," Wilson says. "From there on, that was when the band stopped being an active part of our lives. We were still friends."

They never fully stopped writing music together, though it was more sporadic than in their earlier band days. So, when Wilson brought up the idea at Bentley's cookout to create a new album, the other band members jumped in.

"Getting back together to record and write music again just felt natural at the time," Bentley, the band's drummer, says.

'Bring on the Night'

Movies With Heroes' latest album "Bring on the Night" took around seven years to release, from conception to completion.

The band fully funded a Kickstarter campaign, raising more than $5,000 to cover the cost of creating the album.

"We didn't have a time frame, and there was no one breathing down our necks to finish this thing," Wilson says. "It was a new experience for us to work without that external pressure."

Life was busy for the band members. Movies With Heroes' bass player and second vocalist Royer moved to Tennessee with his family, and guitarist Ukazim is a professional musician in Philadelphia who currently works with Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties, a band led by The Wonder Years frontman Dan Campbell.

Between distance changes and the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the album was worked on remotely and in piecemeal. They had more than 30 viable song ideas, but narrowed it down to 13 songs for the album.

Originally, "Bring on the Night" was going to have much of the same sound as their earlier works, very down to earth and guitar-focused, Bentley says.

That was, until local musician Brian Goshorn got involved.

Bentley and Wilson, who both still live in Lancaster, would frequently collaborate with Goshorn for the album, so much so that he unexpectedly became a member of the band.

"The addition of Brian, as a band member and as a studio collaborator, created a lot more of a cosmic soundscape than what we had," Bentley says.

The album paints a picture of a dynamic push and pull between the singer's feelings of uncertainty and hope, both of which sometimes exist in the same breath. It's different from Movies With Heroes' other works, as it uses samples and synths to create a sound reminiscent to that of Coldplay or U2.

"How we ended up coming together and how it ended up sounding ... all of that exceeded my expectations," Wilson says.

What's next

Movies With Heroes will perform at Phantom Power July 29 featuring a six-piece live band, with the band's members — Bentley, Wilson, Goshorn, Royer and Ukazim — as well as keyboardist Jason Sherman. Wilson's son, Owen, will play the guitar on stage for one song.

Openers include indie rock band Styles Murphy, which includes Sherman, and electro-pop band Corsage.

While Movies With Heroes did just release a new album, and will perform a celebratory concert, don't expect an upcoming tour from the band.

"It's a matter of practical logistics," Wilson says.

That doesn't mean there won't be another concert, but performances will likely be few and far between.

"As you get older, you kind of decide, what's the best way to split my time, my responsibilities, my creativity and the things that I love? What's the best use of that?" Bentley says.

Between familial obligations and their careers, it's not feasible to drop everything to put into the band. But, in their spare time, they still want to collaborate on more music, doing digital releases as they see fit.

"Sure, the traditional picture of a band is playing live ... But, we realize, it's fine. If we love to make music, let's just make music," Bentley says.