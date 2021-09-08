Lancaster’s eighth annual African American Cultural Fair began Tuesday, offering a week of entertainment that includes food trucks, rides, music and more, ending with a parade on Saturday.
The fair was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
You can get more info on each day’s events on the African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster’s Facebook page here.
The parade, featuring marching bands, dance teams and local nonprofits, will go from Martin Luther King Elementary on Rockland Street to Reservoir Park. Here’s the route: leave King Elementary, traveling along Rockland Street; left on Green Street; right on South Lime Street; left on Juniata Street; left on South Ann Street; right on East End Avenue; left on South Franklin Street to Reservoir Park.
Admission is free, though there is a cost for rides and food.