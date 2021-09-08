Lancaster’s eighth annual African American Cultural Fair began Tuesday, offering a week of entertainment that includes food trucks, rides, music and more, ending with a parade on Saturday.

The parade, featuring marching bands, dance teams and local nonprofits, will go from Martin Luther King Elementary on Rockland Street to Reservoir Park. Here’s the route: leave King Elementary, traveling along Rockland Street; left on Green Street; right on South Lime Street; left on Juniata Street; left on South Ann Street; right on East End Avenue; left on South Franklin Street to Reservoir Park.