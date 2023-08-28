It's not every day that someone can expect to hear a live, private performance from Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, but that's just what happened to Lititz music store owners Saturday.

Tyler visited Lititz Music Co., at 47 S. Broad St., Saturday evening.

It was the first time Ben Hartranft, co-owner of the store along with his wife Brooke, has had a famous musician visit his shop.

Tyler has been in Lititz for at least a week and a half; he was spotted at Lititz hardware store Bomberger's on Aug. 15. Aerosmith's tour kicks off at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Sept. 2.

While many major artists prepare for tours at Lancaster County's Rock Lititz, the live entertainment mecca declined to comment whether Tyler is a client.

"I got the call Saturday night," Hartranft says. "A couple of guys from his security team came through and we closed down early to accommodate him and his team."

Tyler spent more than two hours playing various instruments in the shop, digging through records and LPs.

"You could tell he was in his element," Hartranft says. "He was playing guitars, he was playing recorders, he was playing Melodions. He picked up a ukulele and made up a song about how much he loves Hawaii ... Just off the top of his head."

Then, Tyler picked up the melodica and started to perform the beginning notes of 1973 hit single "Dream On."

A melodica is a keyboard with a reed that uses a player's breath to make sounds. It's similar to a harmonica, but is larger and includes a full, piano-style keyboard. A Melodion is a brand of melodica.

"It was one of these surreal moments," Hartranft says. "This guy, a huge rock star, is just in the shop hanging out, playing this huge tune on this little instrument. It was really fun."

Tyler bought several items, including a recorder, a melodica, some music books and knick knacks, as well as a few guitar accessories and an old amp, Hartranft says.

He also bought several records, from artists like Elvis, the Beatles, Whitesnake and Savage Rose. Tyler even bought a Muppets LP, Lititz Music Co. says in a Facebook post.

While at the beginning Hartranft says he was starstruck, that feeling faded, as conversations with Tyler felt like any other customer conversation.

Afterward, a small group formed outside Lititz Music Co. Tyler took pictures with fans, Hartranft says.

"You can tell, he's just a people person," Hartranft says. "You could tell he was truthfully having fun."

Tyler posed for pictures with fans when he was spotted at Bomberger's hardware store in Lititz earlier this month.

Aerosmith starts its "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" Sept. 2 which will visit several well-known venues, like the Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum. The tour ends late January with a final stop in Quebec, Canada.

Separately, Tyler has been in the news since 2022 for issues around sobriety and sexual assault allegations. In May 2022, Tyler voluntarily entered rehab after a relapse on prescription medications, which followed 10 years of sobriety. In December 2022, a woman filed a lawsuit against Tyler claiming he sexually assaulted her in 1973, when she was 16. In March, Tyler denied the allegations and sought that the lawsuit be dismissed.