Musician Steven Tyler, best known as the lead singer of rock band Aerosmith, stopped by hardware store Bomberger's in Lititz Tuesday.

Tyler was looking for a new shower head, says Bomberger's assistant manager Mike Hathaway.

Aerosmith kicks off its tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Sept. 2. While many major artists prepare for tours at Lancaster County's Rock Lititz, the live entertainment mecca and its associated companies generally do not comment on their clients.

Rock Lititz declined to comment whether Tyler is a client.

At Bomberger's, Hathaway was helping another customer when he saw someone who looked like Tyler from the back. At first, he wasn't sure. Then, he heard Tyler speak.

And then he knew.

"I couldn't speak for a second," Hathaway says. But after a moment, he helped Tyler pick out a couple of shower head options.

"It was amazing," Hathaway says.

When Tyler got to the register, he opened one of the refrigerators used for bait, opened a package of nightcrawlers and sniffed them, Hathaway says.

Tyler said something to the effect of "I'm an old country boy," and talked about the bait for a moment, Hathaway says.

He was only in the store for about 10 minutes, Hathaway says.

A Bomberger's employee immediately called her mom and was able to have her come to the store in time to meet Tyler, Hathaway says.

Hathaway says it was a cool experience and that he was starstruck, but he did ultimately help Tyler pick two shower heads to purchase.

"There's a man behind the hero," Hathaway says.

Lititz resident Doriann O'Connell feels like meeting Tyler was the answer to a prayer.

O'Connell had been listening to the radio earlier that morning when she heard about a giveaway for Aerosmith tickets. She's seen Aerosmith in concert three times, and passed that love on to her kids.

As a family, they had previous conversations lamenting that they may never get to see Aerosmith perform live, let alone meet any of the band members.

She heard that Tyler was at Bomberger's and rushed over with three of her children.

"He is so sweet, so nice," O'Connell says. "He stood and talked to everybody. ... Just the sweetest guy. You would never expect anyone who's so popular to really be that down to Earth."

Lititz resident Liz Shope just happened to be shopping in Bomberger's when she saw Tyler near the candy counter at the front of the store.

"I went to my car and told my husband Steven Tyler was in there," Shope says. "He didn't believe me, so I walked back in and politely asked for a photo and told him my husband didn't believe he was in there. (Tyler) put his arm around me and said, 'He will believe you now.'"

This isn't the first time Bomberger's has had a celebrity walk-through.

Hathaway says that about a decade ago, pop star Taylor Swift walked through and bought paint.

Bomberger's has a paint in their system named "Taylor Swift Pink," Hathaway says.

Lancaster resident Maureen Leader, an avid concertgoer, says she ran into Tyler on Monday night, but didn’t specify where.

"I had met him in 1978," Leader says. She saw him in Madison Square Garden in New York, and had a framed ticket stub from the concert she wanted him to sign. The concert cost $9.50, according to the stub.

Leader also ran into Tyler in Manhattan in 1978 and took a photo of him. Both the ticket stub and the photo are framed behind glass.

"When I heard he was coming to town, I thought, 'Man, that would be so cool to get a picture today,' and to have him sign that," Leader says. "We've come full circle."

Like Hathaway and O'Connell, Leader also says that Tyler was incredibly nice and willing to talk.

"He was so sweet," Leader says. "I was going all fangirl. I was polite."

Aerosmith starts its "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" Sept. 2 which will visit several well-known venues, like the Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum. The tour ends late January with a final stop in Quebec, Canada.

In December 2022, a woman filed a lawsuit against Tyler claiming he sexually assaulted her in 1973, when she was 16. In March, Tyler denied the allegations and sought that the lawsuit be dismissed.