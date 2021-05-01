An Emmy Award-winning actor paid a visit to an East Petersburg brewpub on Saturday, the brewery’s co-owner said.

William H. Macy, who appeared in “Magnolia” and “Shameless,” popped in for lunch at Mad Chef Craft Brewing at 2023 Miller Road at around 1 p.m., said Francisco Ramirez, 44, the brewery’s co-owner.

As it turns out, Macy and Ramirez share a mutual acquaintance who recommended that the 11-time Emmy nominee grab lunch at the brewery.

“He’s a very humble individual, just very nonchalant,” Ramirez said of the actor who received an Academy Award nomination for “Fargo.” “He just came in and wanted to get some food. I’m very honored and blessed to have had the opportunity to have him walk into the pub.”

Macy ordered a baja quinoa salad, which he told restaurant staff he enjoyed.

“It came back empty,” Ramirez said. “He was very grateful and he said everything was delicious.”

Ramirez said it was a surreal experience to have the actor inside his business, which he described as a “mom and pop small brewery.”

“We aim always to exceed our customers’ needs, and it’s nothing different than with anybody else who comes in. We treat everybody with the same respect,” Ramirez said. “We’re always honored to have folks coming into the pub.”