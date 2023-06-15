Actor Steve Zahn stopped by record store and boutique Dreaming Human in Lancaster city Thursday morning.

Dreaming Human owner Day Jones says he immediately recognized Zahn, or at least saw the resemblance immediately.

"I get a little nervous when I'm approaching artists ... I said, if I get the chance, I'll try to find a way to ask him if he's actually Steve Zahn," Jones says.

Jones waited for Zahn to approach the counter. When Jones told Zahn about the resemblance, he says Zahn laughed and said he looks more like Brad Pitt.

"He just has sort of a humble air to him, I think," Jones says.

Zahn entered the store, at 154 N. Prince St., with his son, Henry. They left with a book, Jones says.

One of the tags on Dreaming Human's Instagram post references the Fulton Theatre's current mainstage production, "Grease," that makes its formal debut tonight.

Zahn's daughter, Audrey Zahn, is one of the understudies and ensemble members, according to a cast list on the theater's website.