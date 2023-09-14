Ticketholders for Saturday's two Beach Boys concerts at American Music Theatre are in for a treat.

Actor and musician John Stamos, perhaps best known for playing Uncle Jesse on sitcom "Full House," will perform with the Beach Boys for American Music Theatre's 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. concerts.

Both concerts sold out prior to the announcement.

Stamos first collaborated with the Beach Boys in 1985 and has maintained a relationship ever since, taking part in many of the band's music videos and concerts.

Stamos will also join the Beach Boys for shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday, Sept. 15; Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Sunday, Sept. 17; Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday, Sept. 23; Lubbock, Texas, on Sunday Sept. 24 and San Antonio, Texas, on Monday, Sept. 25.

The current Beach Boys lineup is fronted by original member Mike Love, who owns the rights to the band's name. Singer-songwriter Brian Wilson, also an original member, still tours under his own name, though he currently doesn't have any concerts scheduled for 2023.

The Beach Boys is considered one of the most commercially successful bands in music, with nearly 30 studio albums and 75 singles under its belt.

For more information, visit amtshows.com.