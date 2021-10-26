Scottish actor James McAvoy, possibly known best for his role as Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" franchise, visited Hersheypark recently, according to an Instagram post put up on Monday.

The post read, "Had the best time at @hersheypark massive thanks for looking after the fam and I. great coasters and even better hospitality from Jacqui and Hector. #sweetestplaceonearth".

Hersheypark's Instagram account commented on McAvoy's post, saying, "Thanks for joining us at #Hersheypark! We hope you had a sweet time visiting!"

The amusement park is no stranger to celebrity sightings.

Donnie Wahlberg was spotted riding roller coasters at Hersheypark before his show with New Kids on the Block in 2019.

Fans spotted Ozzy Osbourne at Hersheypark in 2015.