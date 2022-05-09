William Chester Ruth was an African American blacksmith, inventor, minister and business owner who lived and worked among Plain communities and other Pennsylvania Germans in the early 20th century.

His life and work will be in the spotlight during a day of historical tours that showcase a new interpretive program at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road in Manheim Township.

Actor and historian Keith Henley will portray Ruth in the first-person interpretive tours, which will be conducted Saturday, May 21. Landis Valley Museum educator Timothy Essig will portray Henry Landis, one of the brothers whose collection of antique farm tools and equipment formed the foundation of the Landis Valley museum.

Ruth, whose father was born into slavery, was raised in a large family on a farm in Chester County, where he showed a childhood interest in taking apart farm equipment and figuring out how it worked, according to information on Landis Valley’s website.

Ruth began inventing and adapting farm equipment when he was a child, and eventually worked at Lukens Steel, ran his own blacksmith shop in Gap and then turned his business into a machine shop so he could invent, design and patent equipment to make farm work easier, according to the Landis Valley website.

For decades starting in his early 30s, Ruth also oversaw the Church of Christ in Ercildoun, East Fallowfield Township, that his father had founded.

Ruth has been the subject of past programs and exhibits at Landis Valley.

Tickets for the tours are $28 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-10. There are three tour times on May 21: 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 3 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are required.

Order tickets online at lanc.news/InventorTours or call 717-569-0401, ext. 276.

For more information about Ruth on the Landis Valley website, visit lanc.news/WilliamChesterRuth.