National Book Award winner and New York Times bestselling author James McBride's latest novel "The Heaven and Earth Grocery" is set in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

The author will appear at the Midtown Scholar, 1302 N. Third St. in Harrisburg, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. The event is free and open to the public and no registration is required.

McBride will discuss his work and sign copies of "The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store." Books must be purchased from Midtown Scholar to be eligible for signing. Find more information at midtownscholar.com.

In addition to his latest release, McBride is the author of the 2013 National Book Award winner "The Good Lord Bird" as well as the 2002 novel "Miracle at St. Anna," which was adapted into a film of the same name by Spike Lee in 2008. His 1996 memoir, "The Color of Water," spent more than two years on the New York Times bestseller list.

"The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store" explores the world of the primarily Black and Jewish neighborhood of Chicken Hill in Pottstown, Montgomery County. To prepare to write the book, McBride visited the area to do research and conduct interviews with residents.

The novel opens in 1972 when a group of construction workers digging the foundations for a new development discover a skeleton and a mezuzah — a small scroll hung on the doorframes of Jewish homes — at the bottom of a well. But before police investigators make any real progress on the case, Hurricane Agnes hits and the crime scene is destroyed.

McBride then sends readers back to the Chicken Hill neighborhood of the 1920s and tells his story through the lens of several characters, including Moshe and Chona Ludlow. Moshe runs a theater and Chona runs the eponymous grocery store. Moshe begins to sucessfully integrate his theater by featuring Jewish band as well as Black jazz groups, including one led by the real-life drummer Chick Webb. (McBride himself plays tenor saxophone.)

Characters congregate at the theater and the grocery store and, slowly, the secrets of the buried skeleton are uncovered.

To learn more about "The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store," visit jamesmcbride.com.