Aaron’s Books in Lititz is closing out the summer reading season strong with events for readers of all ages in early September.

USA Today-bestselling author Laura Bradford, of New York, returns to Aaron’s Books to discuss and sign her latest mystery “Her New Story” on Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. “Her New Story” is a novel about Tess Baker – an investigative reporter on assignment in Lancaster County.

Bradford is no stranger to Lancaster County area. She is the author of more than 35 books including “Hearse and Buggy” and the mystery series “An Amish Mystery.” According to a press release from Aaron’s Books, Bradford’s “Hearse and Buggy” is the Lititz-based independent book store’s bestselling title.

The Sept. 5 event will be the first live event Aaron’s Books has hosted since 2019. The free event is open to the public includes an in-store picnic, book discussion, Q&A and book signing. Copies of “Her New Story” can be preordered at AaronsBooks.com. Only books purchased at the store will be available for signing.

Check with the bookstore’s social media channels for updated COVID-19 precautions closer to the event.

The bookstore hosts a virtual event on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. for the new children’s book “DJ Funkyfoot: Give Cheese a Chance.” The event features author Tom Angleberger, of Christiansburg, Virginia. Angleberger is the author of the bestselling “Origami Yoda” series. He'll be joined by illustrator Heather Fox, of Lancaster County, known for her work on the popular children’s book series “Llama Destroys the World.”

Signed copies of both books in the DJ Funkyfoot series (for children 6-10) are available at Aaron’s Books.

The virtual event is free and registration is available at aaronsbooks.com.