After two years of hosting only virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Aaron’s Books in Lititz is turning the page and bringing back live and in-person gatherings.

“We’ve been really cautious about bringing groups of people together, but now we’ve decided it’s time to once again serve as a community gathering spot,” a spokesperson for the store wrote in a press release.

The bookstore has announced 10 in-person and virtual events beginning May 31 and continuing throughout June. They include author appearances and book signings, interactive workshops and demonstrations, book club events and role-playing game sessions. Some events require purchasing tickets in advance. Tickets are available at aaronsbooks.com.

Here’s what’s coming up:

May 31: BlackOut poetry night

Learn how to create poetry by removing words from a page. Participants will learn the finer points of black out poetry – the poetic form which focuses on the elimination of words from pages of books until the remaining words make a poem – and then will be free to create their own poems. The event includes wine and dessert.

More info: Event runs from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $15. Advanced tickets are required.

June 3: “Food is Love” book signing

Jennifer Knepper’s “Food is Love” takes readers on a journey around Lancaster County to meet chefs, entrepreneurs and others in the local culinary scene who use food to bring people together. Knepper was inspired by her experiences growing up with an Italian grandmother and Pennsylvania Dutch grandmother and her time spent with her father his bakery. This book signing is part of the “Taste of Lititz” event.

More info: The event runs from 6-8 p.m. Copies of “Food is Love” are available for $21 at Aaron’s Books and only copies purchased at the story will be signed during the event.

June 4: Svadhyaya book discussion at Black Cat Yoga in Lititz

Aaron’s Books and Black Cat Yoga studio in Lititz team up for a monthly svadhyaya (Sanskrit for “self-study”) book discussion session at the Black Cat Yoga studio located at 796 Lititz Pike. Meetings take place the first Saturday of each month at the yoga studio for a discussion about the book and mediation session. This month’s book is “Beyond the Gender Binary” by Alok Vaid-Menon.

More info: Event begins at 4 p.m. No purchase necessary to attend. In-person and virtual attendance options are available. Donation to the Black Cat Yoga community fund are appreciated.

June 8: Introduction to tarot

Curious about tarot cards? Attend a small group class and learn how to read tarot cards, basic terminology and how to use and apply the cards in your daily life.

More info: Event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include resource materials and new tarot deck. Advanced tickets are required.

June 14: Cozy Mystery book group

A monthly meet-up for mystery fans. This month’s book is “Finlay Donovan is Killing it” by Elle Cosimano.

More info: This is a free event. Event begins at 6:30 p.m. All books purchased at the store at 15% off during the event. Find a schedule of upcoming book discussions at aaronsbooks.com.

June 16: Learn to play Dungeons & Dragons

Todd Dickinson, co-owner of Aaron’s Books, will explain the basics of the iconic role-playing game and those crazy dice, walk you through the fifth edition of the “Dungeons & Dragons” official game guide and lead you on a brief adventure during the session. Snacks, a pre-generated character and other game materials will be provided.

More info: Event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance.

June 18: Keri Blakinger, author appearance

Keri Blakinger, a Lancaster County native, wrote about her experience with addiction and the prison system in her memoir “Corrections in Ink.” Blakinger, now an investigative journalist with the Marshall Project, writes about prisons and jails. Her work has been published in VICE, the New York Daily News and the Washington Post. She’ll be discussing her work and signing copies of “Correction in Ink” purchased at Aaron’s Books.

More info: Event begins at 6 p.m. Register for the event and pre-order books at aaronsbooks.com. “Corrections in Ink” is $28.99. A portion of every copy of “Corrections in Ink” sold at Aaron’s Books for the event will be donated to Women’s Prison Book project.

June 20: Books Not Bans book discussion group

The Books Not Bans discussion series focuses on middle grand and young adult titles founds on banned lists created by parenting and political groups across the county. This month’s discussion revolves around Alex Gino’s “Melissa” – a story about a young transgender girl. “The discussion will include often difficult topics, which will be discussed openly and with kindness and compassion for all,” a spokesperson for the store wrote in a press release. “Aaron’s Books is a welcoming community-focused shop. There will be no tolerance for hate speech or bullying.”

More info: Event begins at 6 p.m. This is a virtual event and advanced registration is required.

June 25: Story time with a local author

Local author Janine Miller and illustrator Susan Benigni-Landis will share their new picture book “Goodbye Yellow House.” Miller will also read from her first book “Three Wishes for Wilbur.”

More info: Event runs from 2-3 p.m. This is a free event.

June 30: Game mastering basics workshop

Learn techniques on how to run a role-playing game from Aaron’s Books co-owner and game master, Sam Droke-Dickinson. Participants will take turns leading an adventure game.

More info: Event begins at 6 p.m. Advanced tickets are required and cost $20. Tickets include refreshments, game-playing materials and a copy of “The Ultimate RPG Game Master’s Worldbuilding Guide.”