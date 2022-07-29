What can be said about the people in a small town that keep it imbued with that unquantifiable sense of “cool?”

The only real way to “Keep (BLANK) Weird!” in every such town across the country is for there to be boots on the ground working diligently to sustain that aura. One such man who put in work in the cool department for several decades was Gregg “Rex” Litwin, who recently died at the age of 59 after a four-year bout with cancer. From the early '80s right up until his cancer diagnosis, Litwin was a mainstay in enough bands to populate a highly-competitive battle of the band competition. The Last Knight, Jack Lord’s Hair, The OOgies, Jet Silver, The Chelsea Squares, Charms du Crane, The Dolls of Venus, The New Regency 5 and Trio Agave all featured Litwin at one point or another.

Outside of music, Litwin was a collector of bicycles and pop culture ephemera, and was featured in the pages of this newspaper numerous times, for everything from a Batman anniversary celebration to the founding of his short-lived Queen Street toy store, Kicksville. In later years, he would serve as an optician at numerous Lancaster County optical offices. On Saturday, August 6, American Bar & Grill will host a celebration of life for Litwin.

To mark the death of a Lancaster city original, we asked the people that knew him best to provide some tributes to Litwin, which you can read below.

Melanie Miller (Sister)

Where do you start with a lifelong bond?

A piece of your heart is no longer there but the flood of memories come pouring in. From riding in the way back of our parent's station wagon, Gregg was there with me. He helped me learn to ride my first two-wheeler bike! We had many bike rides together, years after.

Gregg enjoyed reading and learning as he would often read encyclopedias when he was a kid. He always liked to tinker around with fixing things. I was there when he decided to tinker around with a guitar, and his first was actually an acoustic that he had a few lessons on. Gregg quickly realized he wanted to play electric guitar and was self-taught! This led him on an amazing journey through his life! He was able to meet so many people and travel due to his passion for playing music.

We spent many hours over the years playing “Name that tune” as well, just sitting listening to him strum a guitar. Gregg had many interests and was always a collector for as long as I can remember. Later in life, Gregg pursued his passion for helping people restore their sight, as he was an awesome optician.

Last summer we were able to spend a lot of time together antiquing from Adamstown to Columbia and enjoying breakfast, our favorite meal, at local diners! We supported each other through some rough times but shared many great times. He helped me to be the person I am today! He always made the holidays special. We shared his last birthday together with a favorite meal he asked me to make for him, Pastitsio and homemade bread! I will forever cherish my time with my dear brother Gregg! He is forever in my heart.

Mark Gamber (Friend, Jack Lord's Hair, The OOgies)

I had the good fortune of co-founding two local bands that I thought were very good; Jack Lord’s Hair and OOgies. I had known Rex for quite a while, but he was always “that metal guy” in Last Knight and I was “that punk guy” from The Bodies. On a weekend I was in Lancaster, I went to the Chameleon and saw The Real Gone and was pretty blown away. I remember talking to Rex at some point that evening and telling him I was pretty blown away. When I moved back to Lancaster I asked about the band and was told they had broken up, so I found Rex and we started the band that would soon become Jack Lord’s Hair. With his “less is more” approach to music, he was very easy to write with and Rex and I knocked out dozens of songs together, some of which still hold up pretty well today. Eventually what I call the “definitive” line up, that of Rex, Russ Cox, Eric Weit, Rick Bard and myself, recorded an album that would have been pretty killer had it ever been released.

We started OOgies together in the early 1990’s as Rex was still trying to make JLH work. But this was heavier, slower, darker, grungier and while it still had a sense of humor to it, the silliness of Jack Lord’s Hair was gone. As always Rex came up with the music and I came up with the words and together we made a demo tape good enough to get a record contract. The CD, "Feedback is an Act of God", was recorded over a period of a few days. Recording was a lot of fun, but when it came time to mix it, Rex suddenly turned into a studio perfectionist spending hours running us all back and forth between the studio and his car with a tape to make sure the low end rattled the mirrors. After a few hours of this, I had enough and went home, but he stuck it out and when the CD was released, it definitely had the grunge sound he was looking for. Unfortunately, we were a little too old and most of us had real jobs and weren’t exactly jumping at the chance to pile into a van and tour every dump bar in the country, so the label contract didn’t go very far. But I think we were both very proud of our work then and today. The band still goes on and we can still pull out “Pillhead with a Gun” or “New York’s Alright” when we feel like it. When Rex had to stop playing he asked that we not use OOgies anymore, so we no longer go by that name.

Rex almost always kept his fingers out of the lyrics and let me do my thing but now and then I’d get a little nudge like “listen to how many times you say ‘I’ in this song” or “Who’s writing this, you or Andrew Dice Clay?” and I almost always kept my fingers out of the music, except for the occasional “Hey, it would be cool if you did this here instead of there.” But he never doubted my abilities, and I never doubted his. Toward the end of his playing career, I also did a short stint as a drummer in Trio Agave. One evening during rehearsal, in the middle of a song, he walked over to the drum kit and moved the hi-hat out of reach, forcing me to play the rest of the song using only cymbals. I was furious, who does that? But as I kept playing, I realized the genius of that move…the song, and all the songs that followed, sounded so much better. To this day I rarely use the hi-hat. Thanks Rex!

Tom Quinn (Friend, local music archivist, The Real Gone, Jack Lord's Hair)

Typing "Rex" into the search window (of Quinn's Lancaster music blog, Tapewrecks) will bring up lots of stuff. I seriously considered naming the blog "TapeRex" for the vast amount of music he played, wrote, recorded, produced, promoted, and made fun of. One of the goals was to archive the original music of our town.

There were very few bands playing original songs at the time. Chameleon was the only place to play, unless you rented a Moose Lodge, VFW, fire hall, or barn, all of which we did because it was the only way to have all-ages shows. Lancaster was no musical Mecca, but for those of us living there, we had our own revivals and revolutions, and Rex was at the center of it all.

I was 15 when I met Rex, recruited to a band practice in a suburban garage somewhere out Lititz Pike. That band became The Real Gone, which became Jack Lord's Hair before I left Lancaster for college and the rest of my life. Rex and those bands saved me from suburban teen boredom. That was sort of a specialty of his.

Rex was always cracking jokes with his guitar, many of which were about 70's rock and metal, which flew over my head as the youngster in the band, but if you played music with him (and you probably did because he was in dozens of bands) you know he didn't need to say a word to make you laugh.

We spent hours and days hanging out at State of Confusion, the Buddah's basement aka Cotton Sisters' parents' house, Web of Sound, Chameleon, and "Vegas," aka Rex's mom's basement; buying cheap guitars at Chris's Pawn Shop; "driving offensively" in the original "Ethyl Polara," his 1966 Dodge, Rex knew how to make fun and share it with everyone.

Steven Pitcherella (Friend, The Real Gone)

I first met Rex in late 1984 when I was trying to form an original psychedelic garage band (unheard of in Lancaster then, kids!), and was introduced to this “Gregg” guy playing metal guitar in a cover band. My honest first impression was that he would not be a good fit. But I quickly discovered that Rex was a swell guy, funny as hell, really open-minded about music, and he wanted to do something original, too. We formed that band (The Real Gone) and began a lifetime friendship. We immediately bonded over our shared love/mockery of the ridiculous 1970s music and culture we grew up with. We had our own inside jokes from the start. And we both spent much of our social life in a tiny scene of music fanatics around the State of Confusion and Web of Sound stores. Rex often talked to me about those times and how it changed his perspective and started him on a different path for music and life.

While he was proud of his earlier bands, he often told me that he preferred to move forward and explore new sounds. Even when he was sick with cancer, he had a plan to record a new album of some excellent unreleased songs with some ambitious arrangement ideas, but unfortunately his condition wouldn’t allow it. He’d developed a reputation as the heavy (“gurn”) guitar guy with ‘80s and ‘90s bands Jack Lord’s Hair and the OOgies, but he’d be the first to tell you that he’d mostly played clean (“fleen”) guitar for the past 20 years.

Rex also had a strong sense for composition, which I’m not sure everyone knows about. You can certainly hear it in his Trio Agave music, but he’s also composed instrumental and soundtrack music (without guitars!). He’s played me some unreleased instrumental recordings that are really beautiful. As far as I know, these never got beyond his computer hard drive, except for two soundscapes the Reading band Threnody included on an album this year.

Another thing I noticed in Rex was that he was really disciplined and focused at anything he got involved in, whether it was a band, being an optician, doing slot cars, or selling stuff at flea markets. He liked being at work on something.

I moved away from Lancaster and last played in a band with Rex in 1986, so most of my time with Rex was not playing music but just calling or getting together and talking about stuff for hours. For me, Lancaster and Rex were synonymous - a trip to Lancaster always meant a trip to see Rex. He was easy to talk to, whether the topic was the real-life Spinal Taps we grew up with (Ritchie Blackmore was a favorite), his early discovery of the New York Dolls, bands we loved and hated, regrettable food, Rev. Fred Lane, Don Martin noises, Populuxe, bikes and cars, Wacky Packages and on and on. And we’d talk about the serious stuff happening in our lives, good and bad.

I came to realize it was not just me – he was very generous with his time and attention for so many friends in this way, even when he was sick. It seemed like a whole musical and social solar system revolved around Rex in Central PA, including people who left the area. I don’t think anything can replace that, but so many people like me were influenced by him that he’ll always be there in some way.

Laura Cotton (Friend, co-owner of State of Confusion)

The first time I met Gregg Litwin (and he was simply Gregg then, Rex would come later) was in 1981 at the Turkey Hill on Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township. He was behind the counter and I was buying an iced tea, a pack of smokes, and probably putting $2 worth of gas in my Pinto.

Gregg being Gregg, and me being me, we struck up a conversation and made each other laugh. For the next 40+ years, we continued laughing, through fun times, zany adventures, periods of extreme closeness and long separations. We could go for years without seeing each other, yet pick right up where we left off.

In 1981, the Turkey Hill was our hangout and "Asteroids" was our game (look it up!). We had so many in-jokes, references, accents and dumb games we would play, if I told you about them all we would be here all day. We worshipped David Letterman and quoted him constantly. We loved music and I attended a million band practices in the basement of his mom’s house (christened “Hell Itself”- later changed to “Vegas” when he installed a bar and found a souvenir ashtray from Las Vegas at a flea market).

One of my favorite memories is from about 1986 - I was walking down a very deserted Queen Street one summer evening, on the way to a movie with another friend, when a voice from above echoed out “I’m not wearing any pants!” It was Gregg - not visible but lurking up in his apartment above BBC Records laughing himself silly, no doubt. We couldn’t stop laughing either. I’m laughing right now, through my tears, remembering.

In 1984, when my sister and I opened State of Confusion (the “punk store”), Gregg was one of our first regulars. We would make up promotions like “60’s Sunday” where he and I would dress in our best Carnaby St. drag and work the counter. Around this time, he formed a band with other friends of ours called “The Real Gone” who got their name from a token on a 1960’s charm bracelet I had found during a thrifting expedition. They played a live show at the store one afternoon, as did a few other bands, all of which featured Rex on the guitar.

It was at State of Confusion that Gregg met his destiny, to be from that day forward known as Rex. A magazine we found advertised something called “Erotic Drawings by Rex”- a name we decided was the perviest sounding moniker you could possibly wish for. When our Halloween party came around, Gregg showed up dressed as a Chippendale dancer, and he was immediately christened "Rex." When I heard his Mom call him Rex one day a few months later, I realized the name had stuck and boy, had it!

Eventually, Rex went to work up on Queen Street for Lancaster legend Steve Murray and became a local celebrity in his own right. He played in more bands than you can count, collected toys, and bikes, and slot cars, and who knows what else? In the decades to follow, many of us dispersed - people went to Philly and NYC, and somehow my sister and I ended up in Columbus, Ohio. We would never again be so close, but we did stay in touch, and any time I was in Lancaster, we would get together and share memories and laughs.

This was the magic of Rex, I think. He had a very sweet soul and a wicked sense of humor. He lived life on his own terms, and could sometimes be a challenge, but he had a way of making people feel special, funny, seen. And boy, howdy, could he make you laugh- with an impression, a catch phrase, a wag of the eyebrow, and oh, that twinkle in his eye!

The last time I saw Rex, it was in the ‘before times’, at a benefit organized by some of his legion of friends. Once Covid hit, I never made it back to Lancaster again. At the end, we mostly texted - I think that made it easier for him to tell me he was just fine, and for me to believe him. We would sign off the way we always had, using an endearment stolen from Kay Addison, the neighbor on “Mr. Ed”: “Love you, Doll.”

I’m crying right now, and laughing too. I love you, Doll, and I will never, ever forget you.

Woody Chandler (Friend)

For me, it all started in the late Fall of 1982. I had recently begun my Senior year of high school at J. P. McCaskey and I was fishing about for something new, having gotten drug-free over the summer. One of my classmates was a transfer student from Manheim Township named Paul “Shezzy’ Shestople and I found his devil-may-care attitude kinda cool and refreshing. He worked as a busboy at the Woolworth Diner inside Park City and had his own car, plus spending money. His mother and stepfather had recently purchased one of the mansion-like row homes in the 600 block of East King Street, across from the prison, and they were living in it while rehabbing it.

I was eminently familiar with Punk and New Wave music, but I hadn’t had anyone really turn me onto it until I met Paul. He was cool with my neo-hippie concept and invited me to his house for parties that were as loud & raucous as you might imagine. Punk & New Wave music blared from seemingly every room in the house and I was hooked. Even better was the permission to scrawl graffiti and thoughts/slogans/et. Al. on the bare walls, now stripped of the old wallpaper and awaiting a coat of paint. Paul pulled in people from just about every school district in Lancaster County, by dint of his time in Manheim Township, and his coworkers at the diner.

Friday and Saturday nights at his ‘rents’ place were wild and soon, it wasn’t enough just to play records, roll tapes and listen to the radio. No, we had to have live music! Enter Gregg “Rex” Litwin, or maybe he was already in the circle, but when he showed up, we were in for a treat. I left for the Navy shortly after graduation in the summer of 1983, but I would come home frequently while stationed in New London, Connecticut and less-frequently once I transferred to the west coast. Rex, in the meantime, was making a name for himself as a local musician. I knew Rich Ruoff since childhood since Rich and my Pops (dad) were founding members of the Lancaster Bicycle Club. Rich booked Rex many times at the Chameleon and I was a fixture there whenever I came home to visit.

Rex remembered me from those salad days on East King and was always curious as to my continued career in the Navy. I had no real answer other than it was something to do and my adventures were far greater than anything that I would have experienced had I remained in Lancaster or in Pennsylvania in general. He would nod his head and head backstage to get ready to perform. I pulled the plug and took early retirement beginning on Hallowe’en 1998, but I was home with Pops by August of that year. I remember being at the bar at the Chameleon when Rex came up and asked how long I was in town. He was flabbergasted at my response and made sure that I would be present at an upcoming gig. After that, we saw each other much more frequently, especially with him fronting Trio Agave. I saw him both with bandmates and as a solo artist, most memorably at McCleary’s for a Band-A-Thon.

The last time being on a Sunday afternoon at the tail end of a Rockabilly Car Show Weekend at the Host Resort. I think that the last time that I saw him play, with The Oogies, was at American Bar & Grill with his longtime friend, Mark Gamber. They had launched into a cover of The Stooge’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” and I was crawling around on all fours, barking and howling, until someone stepped on the web of my thumb with her stiletto heel. Then, I WAS barking and howling! Rex came up to me afterwards and said, “Some things never change.” It was a fitting way for us to part company, as I didn’t have the chance to interact with him again.

I heard through the grapevine of his bout with cancer and since I was diagnosed with Stage 1 prostate cancer, I could only shake my head in sympathy. I’m still alive and kicking, by dint of a prostatectomy, but I look forward to attending another Gregg “Rex” Litwin gig at some point. In the meantime, I’m putting the Trio Agave’s “The Tequila Band With the Rock & Roll Problem” into heavy rotation.

Eric Weit (Friend, Jack Lord's Hair)

I met Rex for the first time in my best buddy’s basement behind my house. He was playing bass for some guy that worked with my buddy’s Mum. It was short because we didn’t want to invade their practicing. Later that year, I walked into Web of Sound and he was standing there behind the counter on the phone. He was on the phone with Jay from Suddenly, Tammy! and Jay heard me say my name. Because Rex was looking for a drummer for Jack Lord’s Hair and he knew I was a drummer from coming into Steven Nicolas, he told Rex this fact - and after that, I was in The Hair. From that point on - I wasn’t in a band without him. We all became brothers and still are to this day. I hope Rex is playing his guitar now wherever he is and I hope it’s with Harris Sherman and reviving Charmes de Crâne. Bring on the GERNNNN!!

Stew Bradley (Friend, Trio Agave)

I first met Rex in the early 80’s when he was working at BBC records and he always knew the newest and coolest music. My good friend Erik Sahd was the first drummer for the OOgies, so I was at most of their shows and my band at the time, AntiCupid, even played a benefit show with them at the Chameleon. There were also many great local bands at that time and we hoped the OOgies success would help put Lancaster on the map as a new music epicenter.

While that never panned out, I stayed in touch with Rex through the years until around 2008, when he asked if I was interested in playing drums in a new music project. Of course, I was thrilled at the opportunity. We originally formed as Chelsea Squares with Ian Schaffer on bass and Ron Leik doing rhythm and vocals. Eventually Rex wanted to do just a 3-piece instrumental punk surf rockabilly project so we reformed with Ian as “Trio Agave”, the tequila band with a rock and roll problem.

Starting out we owed a lot to Didi Deluxe and the Dirty Devils, who asked us to open for them playing a series of clubs and car shows, which really helped establish ourselves. The next few years were some of the best times of my life, getting to know Rex better playing so many gigs, like the annual "Jalopy Showdown" or playing on the beach at the Long Island surf competition. He was an excellent showman who knew how to please a crowd through his blistering guitar riffs and charismatic stage presence. Offstage he was always a good friend, quick with a joke, maybe a bit brash at times, but also humble and sincere. He loved rocking out and I loved playing with him.

We had a falling out as Ian and I started a new band with Josh Cusatis, Electives, but the moment I heard he was sick, I forgot our differences to help him deal with that. Heck, about everyone we knew dropped everything to show support and love for Rex. Although he never liked asking for help, not wanting to be a burden to anyone. He was surprised and grateful for everyone who reached out.

I think that support helped keep his spirits up as he went through treatments and he even got well enough to try to finish one last Trio Agave album. Unfortunately, the night we scheduled to get together and work on it he had to cancel because he felt too bad to play. His health continued to slowly deteriorate from there. The news that he passed wasn’t a surprise, but it still broke my heart. He touched the lives of so many people- a true Lancaster legend who won’t be forgotten.

Karl Heitmueller Jr. (Friend, artist)

Gregg “Rex” Litwin was—as so many have pointed out in the past days since he died on Saturday—more than just a guy who played in a lot of bands and had a ton of interests that he shared with everyone. He was a beloved icon.

I hired Rex away from Web of Sound to work with me at BBC Records in 1989 and we very quickly became the best of friends. Our shared love of punk rock, vintage stuff, snark, comics, toys, beer, and “FBs” (as we called cute girls) bonded us as we worked together in a job that often felt like we were just having fun hanging out. We’d sit in the window of BBC having our frequent lunches of cheesesteaks with cheese sticks stuck in them and a side of cheese fries, maybe a beer later (especially on Fridays when we were open late) and talk about everything. We introduced each other to music, TV, movies, art, and other stuff we loved, which the other usually ended up embracing with equal fervor (he was my Sinatra sherpa).

Rex and I teamed up on some art projects, him contributing to various self-published comics and zines I did, me working on artwork for some of his many, many bands (mostly cover art and design for The OOgies, a band I helped him name). We traveled to Philly and DC for dozens of concerts together. We co-DJ’d the short-lived BBC Dance Night at Chameleon, and (with my brother, Ken) hosted MONDO LOW-FI, a radio show on WLAN that boasted “swinging sounds from the past, present, and future” (the station hated the show, we didn’t care, we had a blast doing it until the station abruptly changed formats without telling us!). We swapped music to put on each other’s annual Christmas compilations, we organized a sadly never-realized tribute album to Joey Welz (which prompted me to start a band with Rex, maybe his shortest-lived musical project ever, a band called The Pajama Game, that played exactly one gig before we realized that I’m not a musician!). And Rex was the co-star of the comic strip I drew for Warner Bros. Records from 1989-96, “THE RETAIL ADVENTURES OF KALLI & REX.”

When Rex moved from BBC to running the military clothing store, DMZ, for our boss, Steve Murray, we remained as close as ever (I even kept him in the strip, adding Rob Mancini when he became my new assistant). We were so simpatico that we even both got engaged, married, and then later divorced pretty much in sync with each other. And when I moved away from Lancaster in 1996, our friendship didn’t suffer. Practically every trip home included hanging out with Rex (and our ever-evolving gang of idiots), either at the late, lamented Fulton Bar, one of his swinging pads, or my mom’s house (dubbed, “the Turquoise Ranch,” the usual gathering spot once the fire pit was installed in the mid-2010s).

Memorial and Labor Day were etched-in-stone traditions for Rex, Kenny, and me. The morning began early with the Landisville / Salunga flea markets (after caffeine and carbo-loading at Turkey Hill), followed by a big cookout usually at the Ranch, sometimes at Rex’s (he always brought the hot dogs). And he was a part of Christmas traditions as well (we were lucky enough to spend Christmas Eve and day with him last year when COVID kept him from being with his own family). Rex was part of the family, to the extent that “brother from another mother” doesn’t even really apply because our own mom loved him as much as we did (and he, her).

When Rex got diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2018, everyone who knew him was stunned. I, for one, had a hard time knowing how to react, and there were times in the past handful of years when my old friend got pretty pissed off at me for how I dealt with—or didn’t deal with—the struggles he was enduring (the fights never lasted that long, thankfully). In my defense, Rex usually went out of his way to keep his pain and fear from those he loved, going on with his life as best he could for as long as he could, always cracking jokes or steering the conversation to things he loved in life like guitars or slot cars or his dog, Nora (who sadly passed mere weeks before Rex). It was only towards the end that Rex finally let his guard down and allowed people to know just how bad he was doing … even if by then, it had become painfully obvious.

And yet, even in those final weeks, he retained his perpetual sense of humor, his ridiculous amount of charm, that devil-may-care spark that made Gregg “Rex” (a nickname he earned at one of the legendary Cotton sisters’ parties back in the halcyon days of the Lancaster punk rock scene). Kenny, Mom, and I got to see him one last time the Saturday prior to his passing on July 2nd, and I’m so grateful we got to literally say goodbye. Of course, Rex being Rex, when I hugged him and tearfully whispered, “I’m going to miss you, buddy,” his response was to smile and say, “No, you won’t.”

Whether he was being a smartass and saying that I actually would NOT miss him or implying that he’d be with me forever is, honestly besides the point. I mean, I know the stock answer as to “how do you say goodbye” to someone who meant that much to you is that you don’t. Rex WILL always be with me, and everyone he ever knew (there are dozens who could be writing this same piece, only with different details). But the more immediate, far more painful reality is, there will be no more flea markets, no more fire pits or cookouts, no more bitch sessions about how stinky things are in the 21st century, no more diner breakfasts, no more rhapsodizing about Sinatra and SCTV and Batman and Wacky Packs and Hot Wheels and Mitzi Gaynor’s gams… I never thought I’d have to live in a world without Rex, and I hate it.

As I’ve been writing this, I’m playing nothing but Sinatra, and it struck me that the lyrics to “That’s Life” now carry an added weight.

“I've been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate, a poet/A pawn and a king

I've been up and down and over and out/And I know one thing

Each time I find myself layin'/Flat on my face

I just pick myself up and get/Back in the race

That's life (That's life)/That's life and I can't deny it

Many times I thought of cutting out but my heart won't buy it

But if there's nothing shaking come this here July

I'm gonna roll myself up/In a big ball and die

My, my!” I have to imagine that would've made Rex crack up.