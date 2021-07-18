With movie theaters reopening, concerts beginning to be rescheduled and theaters welcoming nearly full crowds, it's hard to remember that just a few months ago, we were all hunkering down and social distancing because of a pandemic.

In fact, the shift to normalcy has been pretty natural, which is both refreshing and terrifying. Gradual reopenings shifted to full-capacity, unmasked openings at breakneck speed.

One of the first movies I watched in a theater since mask mandates were lifted was "In the Heights," a musical about Washington Heights featuring music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creative mastermind behind the acclaimed Broadway musical "Hamilton."

The movie urged unity and the importance of community and sticking together, despite the barriers — both systemic and personal — that can rip a group apart.

It was nice to openly weep in a movie theater again, though there was comfort in knowing that I was at a theater a couple hundred miles away in a beach town where I will likely never be seen again.

On that same beach trip, I bought tickets to see the Bartos Theatrical Group’s production of Green Day's “American Idiot" musical at Prima Theatre.

It was my first time seeing a performance from Max Bartos, a local teen who was about to make his Broadway debut with "Sing Street" before the pandemic shut down New York's vibrant theater scene.

The all-teen cast was charming and emotional in all the best ways, with an intensity that could have only been experienced in-person.

I was already a fan of the musical and had seen a version of it before, but some of the performances — especially one from 17-year-old Alexa Niles, who played Tunny, a typically male-casted character who goes off to war and is seriously wounded — have stuck with me in a big way.

As the cast bid the audience a final farewell, as I went to their last showing, I realized just how much I missed seeing live performances.

A few weeks later, I went to the Burley Block Party hosted by Thistle Finch and the Burley Bar in downtown Lancaster. The food and drinks were cheap and delicious and the atmosphere was beautiful.

I ran into people I wouldn't have otherwise seen. A coworker and I shared a deep hug, and nearly immediately afterward I saw the couple who rescued a kitten — now my beautiful cat named Cinder — from the hood of a car just two years before.

The Stonewall Vessels performed, and my companion and I spent most of the time gushing over the lead singer's velvety voice while on the outskirts of a crowd of people who, despite the hot sunny June day, were dancing and celebrating in a blacktop parking lot.

Toward the end of the set, someone brought filled up water balloons and an all-out war ensued. It was a lovely reprieve from the sweltering day.

Being able to experience that pure, unadulterated joy in person was a blessing.

These things on their own seem small, perhaps insignificant. But it's these small things that give an ample reminder of just how much we need each other. We need artists to show their beauty to the world, and we need to be able to look at the people next to us and share a warm smile.

While the pandemic is far from over, it's nice to have a small return to normalcy in the entertainment world.

With my summer quickly filling up with plans of concerts, shows and films, I've realized just how much I used to take it all for granted.

But at least in the immediate future, my appreciation for the arts will strongly burn.

Mickayla Miller is a website producer for LNP|LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.